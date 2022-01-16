NB COVID-19 rally: 113 people hospitalized, 1 death recorded on Saturday

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Brunswick jumped by 10 on the first day of Level 3 restrictions.

The province says a person between the ages of 70 and 79 died in Zone 4, or the Edmundston area, from the virus. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 183.

According to the online dashboard, there are 113 people in hospital, 12 in intensive care. Two patients are on ventilators.

A provincial news release says 60 of those hospitalized were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

“Sixty-seven percent of people in intensive care are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or more than six months have passed since their second dose,” the statement said.

The majority of those hospitalized are over 60, he said. A person is 19 or younger.

There are 409 new cases confirmed by PCR test, bringing the number of active cases to 5,626. This figure does not include people who tested positive on rapid tests.

A further 644 people, aged 2 to 49 and with symptoms, tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

The origin of most new cases of PCR is investigated. Seventy-eight are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Most of the new PCR cases, 177, were confirmed in the Moncton area, followed by the Saint John area.

As of Saturday, 83% of New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated and 30% had received a booster shot.

Moncton Hospital outbreak

Vitalit Health Network has declared an outbreak at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton.

In a press release, the health authority said the outbreak was declared because there are 11 patients with COVID-19 and there are outbreaks in three nursing units.

“Due to the risks associated with transmission of the virus, admissions will be assessed on a case-by-case basis based on each patient’s condition and limited to cases where admission is required,” the statement said.

An outbreak declaration means that designated support person visits are suspended, except for end-of-life, obstetrics, pediatrics and critical care patients.

Patients with appointments can keep them, but the hospital will contact any patients whose appointments need to be rescheduled, according to the statement.

The emergency department remains open. The hospital will reduce the number of surgeries and prioritize urgent cases.

Oncology and hemodialysis services will be maintained. The hospital will also slow down professional services like physiotherapy and medical imaging. People who need a blood test should only come to the hospital “where their blood test cannot wait,” the statement said.

Access to limited MyHealthNB this weekend

The Proof of Vaccination section of the MyHealthNB website will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The outage is due to a “required system upgrade,” the press release said.

“There will be a delay or limited access to posting new vaccination records and proof of vaccination documents.”

People can download or print their proof of vaccination any time before 11 p.m. on Friday and after the site is restored on Monday.

The release says people will still be able to access PCR test results through MyHealthNB.

First day of level 3

New Brunswick entered Level 3 of its winter action plan, the most restrictive level, Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Below level 3:

Social gatherings are limited to single household bubbles.

No public gatherings are permitted.

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, take-out and delivery only.

Non-essential retail businesses will remain at Level 2 restrictions, which include operating at 50% capacity and with physical distancing measures in place.

Gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centers are closed.

Religious services are only permitted outdoors, virtually or in the car.

Organized team sports are prohibited from playing, competing and practicing with people outside of a family bubble.

Additionally, public schools have extended home learning for students through Jan. 31.

Premier Blaine Higgs previously said the province would remain at that level for 16 days, until Jan. 31. The aim is to reduce the spread so that fewer healthcare workers are isolated.

The transition to Level 3 was partially initiated when the province had 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19.