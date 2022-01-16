One America News Network to Lose DirecTV DistributionExBulletin







. Alex Brandon/AP

Alex Brandon/AP DirecTV is removing One America News Network from its lineup, a surprise move that is sure to deal a blow to the network that has risen to prominence under President Donald Trump. Bloomberg reported On Friday, the satellite TV provider informed OAN owner Herring Networks Inc. that it would no longer carry the company’s two channels when their contract expired. The other chain, A Wealth of Entertainment, markets itself as a lifestyle chain that offers luxury goods. In a statement, DirecTV said it made the decision “following routine internal review.” A DirecTV spokesperson told NPR the company is looking at a wide variety of factors when deciding whether or not to renew a contract. The question for DirecTV was whether OAN’s programming attracted a large enough customer base, given rising programming costs and increased competition for consumers. Ultimately, the spokesperson said, business needs drove the decision and keeping Herring Networks programming just wasn’t in DirecTV’s best interest. AT&T, majority owner of DirecTV, has been called on to drop OAN for its support for conservative conspiracy theories such as the lie pushed by Trump and many Republicans that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “OAN’s support for the ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen and its consistent airtime for conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 drives it across from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies,” John Bergmayer, legal director of the nonprofit advocacy group Public Knowledge, noted in November. The group was among those advocating for cable and satellite providers to drop the OAN. A DirecTV spokesperson declined to comment on whether specific OAN editorial policies had anything to do with the decision to drop the network, but said appeals from outside groups did not drive the decision. OAN did not respond to requests for comment. AT&T faced heavy criticism last year after a Reuters report found that the telecommunications giant played a key role in launching OAN in 2013. “They told us they wanted a conservative network,” OAN founder Robert Herring Sr. said in a deposition in court, Reuters reported. AT&T carried OAN on its U-verse platform. But after AT&T completed its purchase of DirecTV in 2015, AT&T refused to carry OAN or any other Herring programming. Herring sued AT&T, alleging he broke an oral promise; AT&T accepted as part of a settlement to carry OAN in 2017. In 2020, an OAN accountant said 90% of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned platforms such as DirecTV, Reuters reported. In response to the Reuters report, AT&T refuse having a financial interest in the success of OAN. Bloomberg reports that the contract between DirectTV and Herring Networks expires in early April. OAN is still available on Verizon FiOS and a few other platforms, including Herring Networks-owned KlowdTV.

