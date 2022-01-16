TEDPIX loses 11,000 points on Saturday





TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 11,630 points to 1.322 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week). As noted, 4.728 billion securities worth 27.68 trillion rials (about $93.337 million) were traded on the TSE. The first market index lost 10,192 points and the second market index lost 18,219 points. TEDPIX lost 29,000 (2.1%) to 1.334 million in Iran’s last calendar week (ending Friday). Over the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group have been the most followed. The capital market in a country eliminates the need of companies for external financing which requires exchange rate risk; and plays an important role in risk sharing and efficiency of capital allocation in various economic sectors and, therefore, increases economic growth and societal welfare. In Iran, where the capital market plays a minor role in the long-term financing of enterprises, the government can play an important role in the development of the capital market and take initiatives to develop this market and increase its efficiency. Some recent measures taken by the Iranian government indicate that the government is determined to support the capital market and enhance the role of this market in the national economy. One measure was the six clauses of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins March 21) on capital market support. The budget bill, submitted by the president to parliament on December 12, paid particular attention to the capital market and stock exchange companies. The measures envisaged in the finance bill and its overall positive effects on the capital market include 1- The reform of the price of gas supply, as well as electricity, water, oxygen and other utilities for petrochemical units, refineries, steel reduction units and downstream. industries 2-Reduce taxes on production units active in the stock market 3-Strengthen the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund 4-Reduce government revenue from bond sales 5-Eliminate capital allowances subsidized foreign currencies 6- Eliminate pre-ordered prices. MOM

