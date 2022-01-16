Meme Stocks: Meme, De-SPACS and Biotech Stocks Crash in Tough Start to 2022





The meme stocks, blank check companies and high-flying biotech names that were all the rage at the start of 2021 are now cooling off. The first two weeks of the year saw a 17% drop for a group of stocks that went public via a merger with blank check companies and a 10% correction for the biotech industry. Bloomberg It’s a very different picture than a year ago, when investors pushed easy money into the SPAC bubble or high-flying stocks backed by Cathie Woods’ ARK exchange-traded fund portfolio. InvestmentManagement. The frenzy of special purpose acquisition companies has run out of steam over the past 10 months as investors turn away from the vehicle. The De-SPAC index, a group of 25 stocks that went public by merging with a SPAC, fell 17% to start the year, falling to a series of new record lows. Bloomberg Another casualty of markets’ choppy start to 2022 are meme stocks, the group of companies that saw a parabolic rise around this time last year. GameStop Corp., the stock that gripped the market, lost more than a fifth of its value to start the year and is mired in its longest losing streak since early August. Retail investor unease has weighed on the broader meme stock ecosystem with a Bloomberg-tracked basket trading roughly where it was last year before the mania devoured the market. Bloomberg The group of 37 stocks is down more than 7% this year, which compares to a rise of more than 30% the index saw at the start of 2021. The Woods suite of ETF ARK benefited from the rise of thematic ETFs. While its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) rose 14% in early 2021, outperforming a flat S&P 500, it has been caught in a vicious downward spiral this year. The ARKK fell 15% to start the year with losses that more than tripled the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index. Bloomberg The weakness is apparent in the biotech industry and is notable for trading in the equally weighted SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) ETF. The ETF, which is tracked by fund specialists to measure industry performance, has fallen 10% this year after its worst year. This difficult performance extended into 2022, with the ETF bouncing off the lowest level since May 2020. Bloomberg The lack of mergers and acquisitions and the general risk environment are among the factors experts blame for the latest decline.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/cryptocurrency/meme-stocks-de-spacs-and-biotech-slump-in-rough-start-to-2022/articleshow/88926976.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos