The Dow closes lower on banking results

The NASDAQ and S&P 500 rallied in the afternoon, helped by rate-sensitive growth sectors, with technology up 0.89% at the close The Dow Jones closed lower on Friday, dragged down by financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth-quarter results from major U.S. banks, which clouded the start of the earnings season. The NASDAQ and S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher. Consumer discretionary stocks weighed on indices throughout the session after morning data showed falling retail sales and deteriorating consumer sentiment last month. JPMorgan Chase & Co fell after reporting a weaker performance from its trading arm. The flagship lender also said soaring inflation, the looming threat of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and trading revenues will test industry growth in the coming months. Alongside JPMorgan, major decliners pressuring the Dow Jones included financial stocks Goldman Sachs Group Inc, American Express Co and home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. Photo: AFP Shares of Citigroup Inc fell after reporting a 26% decline in fourth-quarter earnings, while asset manager BlackRock Inc fell 2.2% after missing quarterly revenue forecasts. The S&P 500 banking sub-sector, which had hit an intraday high in the previous session, closed down 1.7%. The sector has recently outperformed the S&P as investors bet that planned interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve would boost bank earnings. The bar was very high entering [JPMorgan] results. On the surface it was good but, under the hood, not so much, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities Inc in Los Angeles. In the cycle of rising interest rates expected this year, positioning was very crowded on the long side heading into earnings season, he said. For weak consumer inventories, James pointed to clearly disappointing retail sales, which fell 1.9% last month due to shortages of goods and an explosion in COVID-19 infections. Separate data showed surging inflation hit US consumer sentiment this month, pushing it to its second lowest level in a decade. Growth in retail sales and bank lending has raised doubts about the economic outlook for this quarter and this year for Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Inc in Atlanta. The question is whether the economy has enough strength to overcome the risk Omicron brings as fiscal and monetary stimulus unfolds, Buchanan said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.56%, to 35,911.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.08%, to 4,662.85 and the NASDAQ Composite added 86.94 points, or 0.59%, to 14,893.75. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% while the Dow Jones fell 0.88% and the NASDAQ fell 0.28%. At the end of the session, four of the 11 S&P sectors advanced with energy leading the gains. An afternoon rally pushed the NASDAQ and S&P to close gains with help from rate-sensitive growth sectors, with technology closing 0.89% and communication services 0.53%. There’s clearly a bargain hunt going on in tech today, James said. Analysts see earnings for S&P 500 companies rise 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to data from Refinitiv’s Institutional Broker Rating System. However, a bright spot in the banking sector on Friday was Wells Fargo & Co, which rallied after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit.

