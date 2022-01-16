New highs in the markets are within reach

Markets were on a roll last week and did much better than expected. The only note of caution was towards the second half of the week when Thursday’s upside was well below previous days and Friday saw markets recover dramatically from early losses but close almost flat. At the end of the week, BSE SENSEX gained 1,478.38 points or 2.47% to close at 61,223.03 points while NIFTY gained 443.05 points or 2.49% to close at 18,255.75 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 2.48%, 2.45% and 2.50% respectively. BSE MIDCAP gained 2.40% while BSE SMALLCAP rose 3.06%.

The Indian rupee gained 15 paise or 0.20% to close at Rs 74.15 per US dollar. Dow Jones had a choppy and volatile week with strong intraday swings. It closed with losses of 319.85 points or 0.88% at 35,911.81 points.

Read also | The center is expected to open LIC’s IPO issue by mid-March

In data that should be considered very significant for the stock market perspective, Demat accounts in the country doubled from 4.08 crore accounts in April 2020 to 8.05 crore as of present date. Similarly, the strength of Indian investors collectively was on display when they invested via SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) over the past five years Rs 4.57 trillion. Over the past 7 years, FIIs have invested Rs 3.53 trillion in Indian markets. On a comparable basis, FIIs invested an average of 50,000 crore per year while domestic investors invested an average of 91,000 crore per year. These numbers become significant and add weight to the fact that even when FIIs were sellers in Indian markets, our markets held and did not fall. This was contrary to what would happen in earlier times where there was a direct relationship to FII buying and selling and market movements.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited or LIC is expected to file its DRHP later this month. The number of insured persons and those of them who do not have a Demat account is currently very high. This number could reach 4 to 5 crores of unique policyholders. It would be necessary for them to open a Demat account as the government proposes to have a reservation of shares for these policyholders and would also offer them a discount on the issue price. I believe this could be a very big move by attracting many new first-time investors to the capital market all at once. Wouldn’t be surprised if it would work on the same lines as the Jan Dhan Yojana did for banking. Readers will recall the multitude of initiatives the banking industry saw after this and the growth of fintech companies and multiple platforms offering programs for the bottom of the pyramid and upwards. A final count of unique policyholders and those without a Demat account would likely be listed in the DRHP once available.

Read also | Rising Covid cases may dampen stock market in new year

Covid-19 has also seen an upsurge in cases in the country. The good part is that the systems are better placed this time around than they were when the second wave hit us. The number of vaccinations increased to 156.79 crores of which the first vaccination is 90.91 crores and the fully vaccinated are 65.46 crores. The precautionary dose that has just started has seen 0.42 crore vaccinations so far.

The first primary issue for calendar year 2022 would open on Wednesday January 19 and end on Friday January 21. AGS Transact Technologies Limited’s problem is a sell offer of Rs 680 crore in a price range of Rs 166-175. The company provides customized products and services including ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions, including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

The question that is a sell offer would see the promoter settle the loans taken out to provide an exit for the private equity investor before the shares go public. An amount of Rs 650 crore of the proceeds of the offering would be used for the same. This would lead to a significant increase in the profitability of the business because the cost of interest on this loan would cease to remain there. The company had reported EPS of Rs 7 in FY2020 which fell to Rs 4.62 in FY21. Based on this EPS, the PE band is 36.48 at 38 .46 times FY 2021 earnings. As previously mentioned, this would be corrected as the loan is repaid and result in a significant increase in earnings and an increase in EPS to levels much higher than the FY figures 2020. The trigger for the share would be the company’s digital initiative and revenue could rise sharply over the next two to three years. The stock deserves attention and the investment would be beneficial for medium to long-term investors.

Coming to the markets in the coming week, they would be choppy and volatile. NIFTY rose 1,051.80 points or 6.11% in the first half of the January or January series and that would be difficult to replicate in the future. There would be corrections and provide plenty of trading opportunities. Additionally, the primary market opens for the year now that Sankranti has topped many issues are expected in the next fortnight. This would keep the markets active but volatile. Second, with such a dramatic rise and new highs in just a few days, expect increased volatility and some corrections. I firmly believe that even if the markets are in an uptrend, they cannot run away from here.

(Arun Kejriwal is the founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services. Opinions expressed are personal)

Watch the latest DH videos here: