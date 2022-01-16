Global Investors and the January Effect

Jan. 16 (THEWILL) – As we climb through the ranks of 2022, global investors are concerned about the issue of asset allocation and stock selection. January, the first month of the year is symbolic in investment jargon. The month is generally associated with a general rise in stock prices. January is characterized by many variables, including consumer sentiment, the reaping of tax losses in December, and employees investing year-end bonuses in stocks in January, causing stock prices to soar.

The January effect theory originated in 1942 when a famous investment banker, Sidney Wachtel, noticed that stock prices tended to rise in January more than other months. Academics are believed to have later confirmed the theory, tracking the behavior of stocks and other asset classes each January.

The January effect is also driven by the perception that some astute portfolio managers and fund managers dress their portfolios by dropping latecomers in December to avoid disclosure in the funds’ annual report and invest heavily in January to generate returns. The January effect is also said to have more impact on small cap stocks than on their large cap counterparts, as small cap stocks are largely illiquid.

At the start of the year, many investors are starting over with a clean slate to invest for the future. This can lead to an increase in demand with a concomitant effect on stock prices. The average stock return in January was about five times that of any other month according to a study that analyzed data between 1904 and 1974. This is corroborated by Salomon Barneys’ analysis between 1972 and 2002 which found that Small cap stocks outperformed large cap stocks during January.

But as popular as the theory seems, it is not without inherent weaknesses. In every market, institutional investors tend to have a greater ability to influence the direction of the market. It is therefore questionable whether the overall sale by individual investors in December or the purchase in January could change the market balance. In the United States, the January effect is no longer consistent with the markets. Asset classes behave differently in January.

The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX) ended higher in December 2020, as the best performer in the world according to Bloomberg, which monitored 93 global equity indices. The stock market posted +50.03% to top S&P 500, -16.26%, Dow Jones Industrial Average, +7.25%, among other global African markets.

But exchange performance in January 2021 proved the January effect theory wrong, with the total trade value standing at 232.46 billion naira, down 13.75 from 269, 24 billion naira recorded in December. Similarly, total foreign equity transactions during the reporting period amounted to N47.52 billion, down 32% from the N69.92 billion recorded in December and 32. 4% recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Interestless performance has nothing to do with strong market fundamentals. It only reflected profit taking by investors in an operating environment characterized by uncertainty. However, the uninspiring performance is at odds with the January effect theory. Some investors have argued that if the January effect were real, every investor would buy stocks in December and sell in January to take advantage of a capital gain. Others have pointed to the long-term data displayed to defend the theory as misleading because it was based on events. from many years ago.

A frontline provider of the online financial analyst certification program, Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), noted in a recent study that January 2020 means different things to investors. According to the Institute, while investors made positive returns in 10 of the 23 countries in the Global Developed Markets Index, they lost in 13 others.

The study indicated that in January 2020, Portugal was up 6.2% while Austria was down 5%. He offers timeless investment advice on the January effect saying: As an investor, it is important to understand the fundamentals of a business to be better armed when making decisions during the January peak. This involves researching the financial health of the business, such as revenue, growth potentials, and profit margins, as well as other aspects such as management, market position, and more.

As we anticipate what the market will show in this new month, investors should approach their stock brokers for sound investment advice to guard against the risks associated with the investment decision.

Oni, an integrated communications strategist, licensed stockbroker and commodity broker, is the Managing Director of Sofunix Investment and Communications