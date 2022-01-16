Can these Penny Stocks continue to make gains this month?

Are these Penny Stocks worth buying in 2022?

With another week of penny stock trading coming to an end, investors have a lot to figure out about the future. When it comes to trade penny stocks, investors need to take into account what is happening in the world. The biggest impact factor on the stock market right now is Covid and specifically the Omicron variant. This has led to other impacts such as inflation, unemployment and changing economic policies in the future.

Over the past week it has been difficult to trade both penny stocks and blue chips. A symptom of this is the massively increased volatility we have witnessed over the past week. When it comes to penny stocks, investors also need to understand how to trade. This means having a well-thought-out trading strategy that can adapt to current stock market conditions. Having a trading strategy involves understanding what type of trader you are.

Are you more of a long-term trader and someone looking to hold out for months at a time? Or are you looking for short-term positions that can make big moves in hours or days? Either way, it’s extremely important to understand which one you are. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks that might be worth watching in 2022.

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your 2022 Watchlist

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Exela Technologies is a penny stock that we have covered several times over the past few weeks. But, if you’re unfamiliar, let’s take a closer look. Exela is a leader in what is known as BPA or business process automation. It has over 4,000 customers worldwide in more than 50 countries, greatly expanding its reach. This includes more than 60% of the Fortune 100 list. The company offers services such as workflow automation, integrated communications, finance and accounting, and human capital management.

All of these make up Exela’s vast portfolio of offerings. On Wednesday, January 12, the company announced that it had expanded its relationship with Mastercard in Europe to begin supporting Giro payment automation. This concerns the Exelas XBP platform in the EMEA region, in particular Norway.

We are proud to continue developing our partnership with Mastercard and look forward to serving the entire Norwegian Giro payments market. This solution is part of our global XBP deployment. Exela EMEA President, VItalie Robu

Extensions like this are great news for the company and investors and could help inspire confidence in the future. So with all of this exciting news in mind, will XELA be on your penny stocks watch list to advance?

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Another penny stock we’ve covered several times over the past year is Camber Energy. Camber is often considered a social media stock and more specifically a Reddit penny stock. As a result, stocks have soared more than 30% in the past six months. This includes a major gain of 660% from August 30 to the end of September. Although stocks have corrected since then, the company continues to rise at this time.

If you are unfamiliar, Camber Energy is a diversified energy penny stock that provides custom energy and power solutions. These are offered to its wide range of customers across North America. In addition, Camber holds interests in several oil and gas assets in the United States as well as an exclusive license in Canada for a carbon capture system. During the first week of the year, the company announced the closing of a $100 million equity transaction with a large institutional investor. He said he received $5 million in cash and the execution of promissory notes of $23.75 million each.

With the financing commitment in place, we can confidently pursue new acquisitions and other significant value-added initiatives throughout 2022, but we have the option to repurchase some or all of the shares and not accept funds if we do not believe it is in the company’s best interests to do so at the time. Camber CEO James Doris

Considering all this, does CEI deserve a spot on your list of penny stocks to watch this month?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL)

One of the most penny stocks trend of the past few weeks has been TELL stock. Over the past five days, shares have climbed more than 7%, which is quite substantial for an energy stock. Tellurian is a producer and developer of natural gas assets. The company operates LNG marketing and trading as well as a 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and pipeline included.

In November, Tellurian announced an underwritten public offering of $50 million in aggregate principle of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. This funding will be used for general corporate purposes as well as the acquisition of upstream assets in the future. Since then, little news has come out of Tellurian. However, there is a lot of overwhelming bullish sentiment in the oil and gas industry right now. With that in mind, will TELL be on your penny stocks buy list?

Are these Penny Stocks worth buying right now?

If you’re looking to buy the best penny stocks, there are hundreds to choose from. Although it can be difficult to choose the best ones for your watchlist, using a trading strategy and understanding market movements will both be crucial to your search. Now, when it comes to understanding the stock market in 2022, Covid and the Omicron Variant remain the two most influential factors in how penny stocks and blue chips trade.

So use them as an advantage and think outside the box. Because penny stocks are so speculative, it’s a crucial factor in making money with small caps right now. Also, considering which industries might see short-term and long-term bullish interest will aid this process. So considering all this do you think penny stocks are worth buying right now or not

