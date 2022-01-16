Cryptocurrency: Crypto Week at a Glance: Crypto market back in the green, NEAR enters top 20





After a 20% drop in the past two weeks triggered by fears of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and an increase in the number of Omicron cases, Bitcoin reversed the trend this week returning to the – above the major psychological level at $42,000. It is currently trading at $43,100, up 3% over the past seven days. With this shift in sentiment, all of the top 20 cryptocurrencies, excluding LINK and stablecoins, started to advance, with Near Protocol (NEAR) recording a weekly gain of 38% to enter the top 20 list. cryptos by market capitalization. Bitcoin (BTC) got off to a lackluster start to 2022, with prices falling below $40,000 for the first time since September 2021. However, it quickly found support and recovered $42,000, a key level giving trust altcoins in the market.





Many top altcoins gained more than 15% during the week, including Polygon (MATIC), Terra (LUNA), Polkadot (DOT), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Near Protocol, which raised $150 million from Three Arrow Capital, jumped more than 35% this week as competition among Layer 1 protocols intensified. News from the crypto world continued to tilt towards optimism around the world. Businesses and nation states bet on Bitcoin



Eduardo Paes, mayor of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, has announced plans to allocate 1% of the city’s treasury to bitcoin. This will convert the city into a cryptocurrency hub. Brazil is easing its stance on Bitcoin and working on a framework to legalize crypto as a payment method. Tonga, a Pacific island, is reportedly seeking to copy El Salvador’s crypto bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country by the end of 2022. Remittances account for almost 40% of the GDP of Tonga. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Commerce have reached an agreement to allow local merchants to use cryptocurrency to facilitate international trade. This deal is said to circumvent US economic sanctions related to the nuclear program. Strike, a payment app powered by a Lightning Network, launched Bitcoin services in Argentina. This allows Argentinians to make Bitcoin payments, receive Bitcoin tips on Twitter, and use Strike’s peer-to-peer transaction services. Elon Musk is trending DOGE again as BoA endorses Solana



Elon Musk announced on Friday that Tesla would accept Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment to purchase its goods. DOGE jumped 15% soon after. DOGE is currently trading near $0.18, up 21% per week. A Bank of America (BoA) strategist has endorsed wider adoption of Solana given its low transaction fees, scalability, and ease of use. Solana may be the visa for the digital asset ecosystem according to a note released by the company last week. The solo miner earns a BTC block; Jack Dorsey Fund to Help Bitcoin Developers



A rare mathematical oddity occurred in the crypto ecosystem last week. A solo miner with low hash power won the Bitcoin mining lottery of 6.25 BTC as a reward. Usually, public bitcoin miners have 10,000 times the mining capacity of that solo miner who won. Block (formerly Square) CEO Jack Dorsey has proposed the creation of a Bitcoin legal defense fund that would help Bitcoin developers deal with increasing litigation. Its services should be configured in such a way that developers can enjoy them for free if they wish. Top winners of the week

Oasis Network (ROSE): +69%

Secret (SCRT): 48% more

Close to Protocol (NEAR): 42% up

Ghost (FTM): 28% more

FTX token (FTT): 27% more Top losers of the week

Loopring (LRC): -13% decrease

Internet Computer (ICP): 8% decline

Chainlink (LINK): 6% decline

Quant (QNT): 5% decline

AMP (AMP): 4% decline (Note: Data as of 12:15 a.m. IST, January 16, 2021; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)



