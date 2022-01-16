3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Generate Bigger Than Market Gains

Star investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I’m talking about companies you can count on for long-term performance. Wood’s largest funds have achieved gains of 180% or more over the past five years. This compares to a 105% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

It is therefore a good idea to watch what the founder of Ark Invest buys. Wood fosters growth and innovation – businesses that have the power to transform and take leadership in their industries. The following three Cathie Wood favorites carry some degree of risk. But if they succeed in the years to come, the rewards could be significant.

1. Teladoc

Online medical visits increased in the early days of the pandemic. And Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) benefited – from a revenue and share price perspective. But the past year hasn’t been great for Teladoc stocks. The problem? Some investors worry that demand for these services will plummet after the pandemic. And another concern is Teladoc’s growing losses. The company’s net loss worsened following acquisitions, such as the Livongo operation in 2020.

These concerns seem exaggerated. Especially if we take a long-term view. Analysts predict that the global telehealth market will continue to grow by double digits. And Teladoc’s performance confirms it. The number of company members has grown steadily. And his online doctor visits continue to increase even at this stage of the pandemic – when general business has returned to normal and patients can opt for in-office appointments if they prefer. In the third quarter, for example, visits increased by 37% to 3.9 million. And revenue per member increases as people sign up for more programs. Many of these programs exist thanks to Teladoc’s acquisition of Livongo, a specialist in virtual chronic disease management.

Today, Teladoc shares look like a bargain. They are trading at around six times sales, up from over 24 in 2020. That leaves plenty of room for long-term gains.

2. CRISPR therapeutics

CRISPR therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a clinical-stage biotech company, so it has no product revenue yet. But that may be about to change. CRISPR works in the field of gene editing. This involves correcting disease-causing genes. The company has partnered with a commercial stage company Vertex Pharmaceuticals on developing a gene-editing treatment for blood disorders.

The companies have reported positive clinical trial data on the candidate – CTX001 – and say they could be ready to file for regulatory approval by the end of this year. The potential product is a one-time cure for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Both disorders currently have limited treatment options. The CTX001 could therefore be a game changer. CRISPR has eight other gene-editing candidates in various treatment areas in development. And that means CTX001 could just be the start of CRISPR.

As for the evolution of the share price, it does not reflect this growth potential. The stock lost 50% last year and is down 10% since the start of the year. Of course, drug development always involves risks. Any potential bad news from clinical trials could seriously hurt the stock. But if all goes well for CTX001 and the candidate reaches commercialization, CRISPR could skyrocket.

3. Coinbase

If you want to bet on cryptocurrency without buying cryptocurrency, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:CURRENCY) may be the way to go. This cryptocurrency exchange giant has generated huge levels of revenue and profit over the past couple of years. Cryptocurrency transactions account for the bulk of Coinbase’s revenue. Thus, its performance is linked to the popularity of cryptocurrency investments. This means that earnings are lower when the crypto market falters. For example, revenue totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarter of last year, compared to $2 billion in the second quarter.

But, if like Cathie Wood, you’re bullish on the cryptocurrency leader Bitcoin (or the crypto market in general), you will focus more on the future outlook for Coinbase than quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. In the latest shareholder letter, the company even stated that Coinbase is a “long-term investment in the growth of the crypto economy.” The crypto market hit $3 trillion for the first time last year. And thousands of cryptocurrencies have been launched in recent years. So there is reason to be optimistic.

And if you’re bullish on the crypto market, you’ll find Coinbase shares particularly cheap right now. They are trading at around 20 times earnings over the past 12 months. That’s down from over 100 last spring. If the cryptocurrency bulls are right about the future of this industry, Coinbase could soar significantly from here – and deliver bigger gains than the market.