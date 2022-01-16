SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of securities of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE; FFIEW) between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates included (the class period) have until February 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., no. 21-cv-09914. Started on December 23, 2021 in the Central District of California, the Faraday’s future The class action accuses Faraday Future and some of the senior executives of Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to act as the lead applicant of the Faraday's future class action, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact a lawyer JC Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or emailing [email protected]. Principal Applicant's Requests for Faraday's future the class action must be filed with the court no later than February 22, 2022.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Faraday Future claims to design and engineer next-generation smart connected vehicles. PSAC was a special purpose acquisition company (known as SPAC or blank check company) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, purchase of shares, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. On January 28, 2021, PSAC and FF Intelligent Mobility GlobalHoldings Ltd. announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination and that the combined company would be renamed Faraday Future. On July 21, 2021, Faraday Future announced that it had completed the business combination and that its common stock and warrants would begin trading on NASDAQ on July 22, 2021 under the ticker symbols FFIE and FFIEW, respectively.

the Faraday’s future The class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Faraday Future had assets in China frozen by the courts; (ii) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries was attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (iii) the Faraday Futures cars were not as close to production as Faraday Future claimed; (iv) due to misleading and/or inaccurate statements previously issued, Faraday Future was unable to file its quarterly report in a timely manner; and (v) therefore, defendants’ positive statements regarding the business, operations and prospects of Faraday Futures were materially misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis.

On October 7, 2021, J Capital Research released a report alleging, among other things, that Faraday Future was unlikely to ever sell a car, noting that after eight years in business, Faraday Future had not delivered a car. , has reneged on promises to build factories in five locations in the United States and China, is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers and has not disclosed that assets in China have been frozen by the courts. Additionally, the report alleged that Faraday Futures claimed 14,000 deposits were fabricated because 78% of those bookings were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely a subsidiary. The report further alleges that contrary to representations of progress towards manufacturing made by Faraday Future in September 2021, former engineering executives did not believe a car was ready for production. At this news, Faraday Futures stock price plummeted.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Faraday Future announced that it would be unable to file its Form 10-Q on time for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. Faraday Future further announced that its Board of Directors had formed a special committee of independent directors to review allegations of misdisclosures, including claims in the J Capital Research report. At this news, the Faraday Futures share price fell again, further hurting investors.

The rise of blank check funding presents unique risks for investors.

THE PRINCIPAL APPLICANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased Faraday Futures securities during the class action period to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in the Faraday’s future class action. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class that is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members by directing the Faraday’s future class action. The main plaintiff can select a law firm of his choice to plead Faraday’s future class action. An ability for investors to participate in any potential future upturn in the Faraday’s future the class action does not depend on the status of principal plaintiff.

With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller's lawyers secured many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action lawsuit ever, $7.2 billion in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Dispute.

