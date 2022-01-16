Sports is how you know Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Oil put it in the game





If sports is how most people know Jerry Jones, it’s oil and gas that put him in the game. His first big break came in 1982 when his oil and gas company, Arkoma Production Co., bought land with natural gas reserves for $15 million, then four years later sold the company for $175 million. Years later, in 2018, Jones made a big shale play, investing $75 million for a 14% stake in oil and gas explorer Frisco Comstock Resources Inc. The following month, he took a majority stake in the society. Jones’ investment in the company grew to $1.1 billion in 2019. Its stake in Comstock is now worth $1.23 billion, based on Friday’s closing price of $8.89 per share. Jones and his family are also not averse to investing in emerging businesses, such as diagnostic imaging, youth sports and payments technology. Here are a few that have made headlines over the years: Blue Star Imaging launched in 2005, giving Cowboy players easy access to MRIs and CT scans. The diagnostic imaging company serves both players and the public. Players and the general public can also get ultrasounds, x-rays, coronary heart disease risk estimation and bone density analysis.

Jones was among the investors in Blue Star Sports, a Frisco-based company that sells technology services to youth sports teams. The company said it has raised more than $200 million from private equity firms, the Jones family and the NFL’s investment arm, 32 Equity. In 2018, the company was renamed stack sports with Jones still listed as an investor. At the time, the Plano-based company said it processed $2 billion in listing payments annually.

In 2016, Jones launched a Frisco-based private investment firm Blue Star Innovation Partners to invest in companies in the technology, healthcare, sports, health, wellness and artificial intelligence sectors. It works with ticketing platform SeatGeek, payment technology company Payrix, and technology ecosystem for nonprofits Neon One, among others.

In 2017, the Jones family and fellow investor John Goff got into esports by buying a majority stake in Complexity games . In June, Complexitys’ parent company, NextGen Tech LLC, was acquired by GameSquare Esports Inc. The combined company is worth approximately $33 million and is expected to generate $29 million in revenue this year. As part of the deal, the Jones family, Goff Capital Inc. and Complexity founder and CEO Jason Lake now own 47% of GameSquare. The company has also agreed to a multi-year esports and gaming partnership with the Cowboys. The Complexity team trains in an 11,000 square foot esports facility at The Star which opened in 2019 as the GameStop Performance Center. The Esports Complexity team has signed a Halo Infinite team for the Halo 2022 Championship Series. (Photo credit Complexity Gaming)

