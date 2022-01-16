Stocks could see more profit taking – Manila Bulletin

The local stock market is expected to remain volatile this week despite growing optimism that the country’s economy will recover amid the surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Next week, we may see selling pressure take hold of the market after its 3.57% rally last week. Said rally may not yet be sustainable as investors are expected to maintain a cautious stance, said Philstocks Financial senior supervisor for research Japhet Tantiangco.

He noted that, it is because economic losses continue to rise as Alert Level 3 restrictions have been extended in the National Capital Region and other key economic areas, and have been put in place. implemented in more regions of the country.

At the same time, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, keeping the risk of tighter social restrictions at the dinner table, Tantiango said.

He added that offshore concerns, particularly the Federal Reserve’s possible monetary tightening this year amid high US inflation, could also continue to weigh on sentiment.

Online brokerage 2TradeAsia.com said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a faster-than-expected interest rate hike was on the table, after US inflation in December hit 7 %.

This shift in stance was reflected in Fed officials’ expectations for up to 3 rate hikes in 2022, up from zero to at most one rate hike communicated in August 2021, he noted.

The brokerage added that emerging markets now have to deal with high inflation from their own economies and currency volatility, at a time when governments are more indebted than usual, not thanks to the pandemic.

He stressed, however, that Hawkish Fed behavior does not always mean bad luck. First, as long as US rate hikes are well telegraphed and effective in curbing inflation, the regional negative impact should be mild and less difficult to circumvent. Second, local assets have some headroom relative to their regional counterparts as the CPI moderated in December and the BSP is stronger with multiple intervention modes ready to go.

2TradeAsia.com also noted that there are arguments that the country has reached or is about to reach the peak of Omicron’s infection curve. The trends of the last trading sessions show that the markets seem to agree.

In an ever-changing environment, flexible trading strategies reign supreme, including picking inflation hedges when needed and switching from highly cyclical growth exposure to defensive strategies when the COVID-19 curve hits. stiffened, he added.

Betting on a recovery from the Omicron surge and rising election spending, COL Financial recommends consumer stocks Puregold Price Club and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

COL said it was also cautiously optimistic about the recovery of real estate sectors after Omicron and looked favorably on Ayala Land, Megaworld and Robinsons Land Corporation for reopening.

He also noted that banks will benefit from the continued recovery of the economy and names BDO Unibank, Metrobank and Bank of the Philippine Islands as his top picks for the sector.

Abacus Securities Corporation is also bullish on the local banking sector as its non-performing loan ratios are below expectations, which is one of the reasons we expect loan growth to return to double-digit growth this year. .

He also noted that BDO expects loan growth of 10% to 12% this year. We believe this is entirely doable, partly due to a weak base over the past 2 years and due to the expected growth in the economy.

We expect strong earnings momentum this year as a larger loan portfolio will be complemented by higher net interest margins and declining loan loss provisions. We therefore reiterate our overweight for the sector and for BDO itself, Abacus said.

Meanwhile, he said we believe FGEN would benefit the most from the ongoing yellow alert in Luzon. With stocks trading at just 6.5 times the 2022 price-to-earnings ratio, FGEN appears to be a low-risk buy.



