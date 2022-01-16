Business
Stocks could see more profit taking – Manila Bulletin
The local stock market is expected to remain volatile this week despite growing optimism that the country’s economy will recover amid the surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.
Next week, we may see selling pressure take hold of the market after its 3.57% rally last week. Said rally may not yet be sustainable as investors are expected to maintain a cautious stance, said Philstocks Financial senior supervisor for research Japhet Tantiangco.
He noted that, it is because economic losses continue to rise as Alert Level 3 restrictions have been extended in the National Capital Region and other key economic areas, and have been put in place. implemented in more regions of the country.
At the same time, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, keeping the risk of tighter social restrictions at the dinner table, Tantiango said.
He added that offshore concerns, particularly the Federal Reserve’s possible monetary tightening this year amid high US inflation, could also continue to weigh on sentiment.
Online brokerage 2TradeAsia.com said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a faster-than-expected interest rate hike was on the table, after US inflation in December hit 7 %.
This shift in stance was reflected in Fed officials’ expectations for up to 3 rate hikes in 2022, up from zero to at most one rate hike communicated in August 2021, he noted.
The brokerage added that emerging markets now have to deal with high inflation from their own economies and currency volatility, at a time when governments are more indebted than usual, not thanks to the pandemic.
He stressed, however, that Hawkish Fed behavior does not always mean bad luck. First, as long as US rate hikes are well telegraphed and effective in curbing inflation, the regional negative impact should be mild and less difficult to circumvent. Second, local assets have some headroom relative to their regional counterparts as the CPI moderated in December and the BSP is stronger with multiple intervention modes ready to go.
2TradeAsia.com also noted that there are arguments that the country has reached or is about to reach the peak of Omicron’s infection curve. The trends of the last trading sessions show that the markets seem to agree.
In an ever-changing environment, flexible trading strategies reign supreme, including picking inflation hedges when needed and switching from highly cyclical growth exposure to defensive strategies when the COVID-19 curve hits. stiffened, he added.
Betting on a recovery from the Omicron surge and rising election spending, COL Financial recommends consumer stocks Puregold Price Club and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.
COL said it was also cautiously optimistic about the recovery of real estate sectors after Omicron and looked favorably on Ayala Land, Megaworld and Robinsons Land Corporation for reopening.
He also noted that banks will benefit from the continued recovery of the economy and names BDO Unibank, Metrobank and Bank of the Philippine Islands as his top picks for the sector.
Abacus Securities Corporation is also bullish on the local banking sector as its non-performing loan ratios are below expectations, which is one of the reasons we expect loan growth to return to double-digit growth this year. .
He also noted that BDO expects loan growth of 10% to 12% this year. We believe this is entirely doable, partly due to a weak base over the past 2 years and due to the expected growth in the economy.
We expect strong earnings momentum this year as a larger loan portfolio will be complemented by higher net interest margins and declining loan loss provisions. We therefore reiterate our overweight for the sector and for BDO itself, Abacus said.
Meanwhile, he said we believe FGEN would benefit the most from the ongoing yellow alert in Luzon. With stocks trading at just 6.5 times the 2022 price-to-earnings ratio, FGEN appears to be a low-risk buy.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2022/01/16/stocks-may-see-more-profit-taking/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022