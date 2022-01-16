Retail traders and investors will be able to buy the $BP token via Cryptocurrency Exchange Gate.io





NEW YORK, January 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Protocol, the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce that its native token, $BP, will be listed on Gate.io starting Sunday. Gate.io is one of the top 10 crypto exchanges in the world. “Beyond Protocol is delighted to announce that it will be launching a series of announcements featuring top flight exchanges on Sunday evening San Francisco time with Gate.io,” said CEO of Beyond Protocol Jonathan Manzi. “The listings will be supported by WinterMute, a Tier 1 Market Maker, who recently made a strategic investment in Beyond Protocol. Through these listings, Beyond Protocol looks forward to continuing to grow its community reach and drive adoption of its cryptocurrency before the mainnet.” “We are grateful for the support of our community and our partners, the overwhelming majority of whom are BP stakes and long-term holders,” added Manzi. “There is a burning need for our technology – it can have an immediate positive impact on each of our lives and usher in a new era where we can bring ethics to technology and support the good guy. If you’re new to the community, we extend our arms wide to you and salute you. Welcome home. Gate.io list The $BP token works within the protocol as a way to compensate validating nodes and incentivize continued investment in the network; these nodes form the backbone of Beyond Protocol and make the service “probably impossible to hack”. $PB can be used for value transfer between devices and for peer-to-peer transactions both on and off-chain. About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that provides a secure, non-hackable probabilistic solution for device-to-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With a single line of code, Beyond Protocol’s platform enables secure message brokerage between devices through the use of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a payment gateway based on cryptocurrency for automated transactions behind the scenes. Beyond Protocol seeks to create real, practical solutions for device security and payments in a machine economy. The story continues For more information, please contact Ryan Hughes at [email protected] . Quote Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-traders-and-investors-will-be-able-to-purchase-the-bp-token-via-the-cryptocurrency-exchange-gateio-301461625. html SOURCE Beyond Protocol

