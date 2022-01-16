London needs a new lean stock market





The idea was to create a British version of the very popular Nasdaq index in New York. It started quite well. With only 10 companies in the market when it launched; in 2007, its peak year, there were 1,700. The problem is that it has been falling ever since. Last year, there were only 821 registrations. Some have gone bankrupt, some have been taken over, a handful have gone mainstream, and many more have long since decided it wasn’t worth all the hassle and walked away. Asos, with a market value of 2.4 billion, was one of its true stars and remains a company with plenty of potential even after a 50% drop in share price over the past year. With him gone, the market will look even more irrelevant than it already is. And yet, it’s not like we don’t need it. In fact, the success of the new generation of crowdfunding platforms and the Enterprise Investment Scheme shows that there is a great appetite to take stakes in new and hopefully fast-growing companies. In 2020, over 400 companies raised €330m in the UK through crowdfunding. Nearly 2 billion was invested in companies through the EIS program in 2020, and another 170 million through the even riskier business investment program created for companies less than two years old (which are really, really random) . The money is there, and so are the companies. They just don’t care about the goal. We should try to fix this. Like what? Here are three starting points. First, we should extend the tax breaks. Anyone holding Aim shares is currently exempt from inheritance tax. But that’s not a big deal. In truth, the kind of people who invest in fledgling companies are probably extreme optimists anyway, and haven’t yet realized that they are going to die one day. We could extend the capital gains tax rate for entrepreneurs to 10% rather than the standard rate of 20% to anyone holding Aim shares. We may also make dividends from Aim shares tax-free. Few of them pay anything to shareholders anyway, which would hardly cost the Treasury a fortune. Real tax breaks would make the target much more attractive to a much wider group of investors.

