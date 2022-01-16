The SEC’s next regulatory target could be index providers

Few ideas dominate US markets and the economy today more than the wisdom of passive index investing. Vanguard founder Jack Bogles once eccentrically believed that an individual investor’s best recipe for long-term gains is a diversified portfolio of securities and a consistent focus on keeping fees low is now the most prevalent philosophy on the steps.

It was not just the strength of Bogles’ ideas, however, that created an environment where funds that passively track a broad market index like the S&P 500 SPX,

manage now more than half of the approximately $11 trillion invested in domestic equity funds. A series of legal and regulatory changes over the past 50 years have laid the foundation for passive investing’s dominant role in today’s markets, and the Securities and Exchange Commission may now be poised to limit some of the unintended consequences that previous reforms have had, according to interviews. with current and former regulators.

Basically, millions of American families don’t choose what they invest in, an index provider chooses what they invest in, Robert Jackson, who served as SEC commissioner from 2018 to 2020, told MarketWatch.

The choice of whether or not to include a company in the S&P 500 moves billions of dollars of American families’ money in and out of that company, he added. This choice is very little monitored and raises potential conflicts of interest that have never been addressed by financial regulators.

The Center for American Progress, a left-wing think tank, published a report Friday, previewed exclusively at MarketWatch, which argues that the SEC and other financial regulators should enact a comprehensive regulatory regime for index-linked financial products, including establishing minimum standards for index governance and mandatory transparency regarding methodology, license fees and potential conflicts of interest.

The SEC, led by Gary Gensler, may soon act on this recommendation. In his recent publication regulatory agenda, the agency said it would consider asking the public to comment on the role that index providers play in the asset management industry.

SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw told MarketWatch in a statement that she supports the agency investigating the matter.

Trillions of dollars are tied to index performance, but it’s not always clear how indexes are constructed or governed, said Crenshaw, a Democrat. Investors who depend on indices for their retirement or their children’s education deserve to know how their money is being invested and that this investment is in their best interests. The commission should consider ways to achieve these goals.

Index membership for sale?

Andres Vinelli, vice president of economic policy at CAP and former chief economist at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, pointed to new research that indicates index providers may be adjusting their inclusion criteria to benefit issuers with whom they have a financial relationship.

In November, scholars Kun Li and Xin Liu of the Australian National University and Shang-Jin Wei of Columbia University published research who argued that the S&P Globals index division has significant discretion over which companies ultimately end up in the S&P 500 and that this discretion is often exercised in a way that encourages companies to buy fee-based services with the S&P.

It happens to issuers that are businesses, but it could happen to entire countries, Vinelli said in an interview. If you manage a bond fund, countries might want to have their bonds in your fund and there might be leverage countries can use to induce you to do so.

S&P disputes the accuracy of the report.

This non-peer-reviewed document is flawed and contains a number of misleading and inaccurate statements about the S&P 500, its methodology and eligibility rules, and the impact of including April Kabahar in the index. -word of S&P Global SPGI,

said in a statement to MarketWatch. S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Ratings are separate companies with policies and procedures ensuring that they are operated independently of each other. Our index governance separates analytical and commercial activities to protect the integrity of our indices.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that MSCI Inc. MSCI,

the closely watched emerging markets index provider has come under pressure from the Chinese government to include domestic Chinese stocks in the index. The report cites unnamed sources who said the Chinese government ordered the country’s asset managers to suspend MSCI’s business after previously refusing to include those stocks. MSCI said in response to the article that its process for inclusion in the index is handled by a separate division of its business operations and that its criteria are public and transparent.

Disguised investment advice

SEC rules require mutual funds to select a benchmark and report the funds’ performance against that index, and this mandatory practice of benchmarking has produced a legally enshrined source of revenue for fund providers. indices, which charge license fees to fund managers.

Adriana Robertson, professor of finance and law at the University of Toronto, analyzed the methodology of more than 600 market indices against which the American funds are compared. She found that the vast majority of indices serve as benchmarks for a single fund, reflecting the fact that index providers often create bespoke indices at the direction of fund companies, who offer these bespoke compilations of securities. .

They are created really for the use of the fund, she said in an interview, adding that this practice of stock picking by index companies should force the SEC to consider them investment advisers and to regulate as such. If the SEC were to enforce the law, she added, index providers who act as investment advisers would have to register with the SEC and assume a fiduciary responsibility to their clients. Right now, it’s a totally unregulated relationship, Robertson said.

Robertson argued that this loophole creates a level playing field between active managers who want an advisor relationship and index funds that outsource that function to index providers. Either we think these rules do something useful or we don’t, she said. And if they don’t do anything, or if they’re so burdensome that the costs outweigh the benefits, we shouldn’t subject anyone to them.

Systemic risks

This loophole isn’t the only way financial regulators have encouraged the growth of index investing. Michael Green, portfolio manager and chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management, says a series of regulatory and legal changes over the decades have been a necessary part of the widespread adoption of index funds by the investing public.

Green points to a 1994 decision by former SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt not to enforce a provision of the Investment Firms Act of 1940 that would have prevented index fund providers from using derivatives for their to better monitor the performance of the indices. Legislation passed in 2006 aimed at bolstering Americans’ retirement savings has prompted more workers to join 401(k) plans and employers to choose index funds as the default offering. Today, Green says, nearly 100% of all new 401(k) funds entering the market do so through index funds.

We have a cumulative momentum where many small policy changes, each of them seemingly inconsequential, have facilitated the growth of passive management so far, Green told MarketWatch.

The problem, says Green, is that passive flows of retirement savings into stock indexes like the S&P 500 mean billions of dollars are pouring into the market each week in a way that is completely unconcerned with the fundamentals of the underlying companies. Since the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, this means that savers do not blindly buy this collection of stocks, but do so in proportion to the amount of money already invested in these names, which leads to a situation where just five stocks represent a record 23% of the entire market.

These one-way bets increase the correlation between stocks in the index and reduce the benefits that can be gained from careful stock selection, creating a snowball effect of ever-increasing interest in passive vehicles. Green argues that as baby boomers continue to age out of the labor force and stop adding new money to 401(k), it could create a liquidity crunch in which there is little money. buyers for what new retirees are selling.

Changes will be made, but it will require a crisis, Green said. More and more, market participants sense that something is wrong, but to make a significant regulatory change that would alter investment models, product availability, and fees charged, it’s really hard to make that change. .

Others argue that while the SEC and other regulators should be watching to understand the systemic implications of these trends, they should also keep in mind the benefits that low-cost index investing has brought to the American public.

Index funds are very cheap and say what you want about the industry, but at the end of the day, they provide access to the most robust growth markets in history, for minimal fees, said the former SEC Commissioner Jackson Weve has provided market access that millions of people would not have had thirty years ago. It’s a huge achievement, but what we haven’t done is address the consequences.