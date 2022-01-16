DeSantis slams efforts to curb COVID at opening of Florida’s 60-day annual legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sought to create a clear impression in his State of the State address on Tuesday that he loves teachers, first responders and freedom and dislikes not Dr. Anthony Fauci, critical race theory, abortion, illegal immigration and Burmese pythons.

DeSantis opened his main address with a topic he’s hammered home time and time again during the coronavirus pandemic: Florida won’t be a lockdown state and the mandates other states imposed to fight COVID-19 won’t work. not.

Florida has become the exit hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly endless mandates and restrictions, DeSantis said. These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they are destructive. They are based more on blind adherence to Faucian pronouncements than they are on constitutional traditions.

DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and is eyeing a possible presidential run in 2024, outlined a conservative agenda for 2022. He said that would include keeping undocumented immigrants out of Florida, creating an enforcement office of the law solely dedicated to fighting voter fraud, preventing schools from teaching critical race theory and protecting the unborn child.

DeSantis mentioned Florida as a free state 10 times during the 33-minute speech, often interrupted by applause from Republican lawmakers as the legislature opened its annual 60-day session.

The governor said his policies have made Florida a leader in job growth and rising state revenues put the state in a good position to write its next budget.

Freedom works, DeSantis said. Our economy is the envy of the nation. And our state is well prepared to guard against future economic turbulence.

In the meantime, he said he would ask the legislature for money to send undocumented immigrants to other states.

We cannot take part in what is effectively a massive federally run human smuggling operation. Companies that facilitate the movement of illegal aliens from the southern border into Florida should be held accountable, DeSantis said.

When the federal government illegally dumps people here in Florida, the state can redirect them to states that have sanctuary policies, he also said.

DeSantis also said he wanted $1,000 bonuses for teachers and first responders and to save drivers $1 billion with a gas tax holiday.

tax holiday.

As DeSantis walked across the House floor to deliver the speech, he shook hands with two independently elected Republican cabinet members from Florida, but snubbed Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Going in, there was no decorum in the recognition, said Fried, who is seeking to be nominated as a Democrat to challenge DeSantis.

She also said DeSantiss’s speech was more of an appeal to a national audience than an outline of state goals.

Half of his speech was about immigration, about what was happening in Washington, D.C., and there was less focus on the concerns and issues that happen every day in [Florida] families, she said.

State Senator Annette Taddeo and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist are also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. But DeSantis paid them little attention.

During his speech, DeSantis took the time to acknowledge a man he called the Python King, Charlie Dachton, who caught 41 pythons in the Everglades as part of the annual invasive reptile roundup.

We have decided to leave our unique natural heritage to God better than we found it, and we are fulfilling that commitment, DeSantis said.