USDA Reports Unexpectedly Without Incident | Agriculture / Energy

Hello market watchers. The cold weather is back. Hopefully it will bring some precipitation this time around, although the odds for anything hardware seem slim to none.

Were at the Enid Agrifest farm show this weekend, and drought concerns are at an all-time high among winter wheat growers and those who graze cattle on wheat. Tolerance levels for less desirable moisture types are increasing across the Southern Plains as extreme drought continues to spread through western Oklahoma, southwestern Kansas and the Texas Panhandle. In fact, 69% of winter wheat acreage in the United States is now in a drought-prone area, yet the price of wheat continues to drop.

Ahead of USDA reports at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July KC wheat began its slide that led to a three-day sell-off of 39 cents, ending the week just half a cent off Friday’s low. at $7.51. This breach of the previous January 7th low at $7.56 leaves $7.44 and then $7.22 as the next downside targets. Wheat acres planted were expected to rise, putting pressure on prices ahead of the report. While all wheat acreage was slightly above expectations, hard red winter wheat, which accounts for 70% of wheat acreage, was 234,000 acres below expectations. This should become more important to the market if it continues to remain dry as winter wheat emerges from its dormancy.

However, we need demand to pick up for US wheat. The US dollar has been strong, but finally started falling last week. The weaker tone of demand has recently put pressure on all agricultural products, with US origin being shut out of the market in many cases. China bought shipments of American beans this week as production concerns in South America weigh heavily with extreme heat and drought. However, that picture has started to change this week with two-thirds of Argentina expected to receive rain in the coming days as well as southern Brazil then expanding north.

While major fireworks were expected for this January report, it will go down as one of the quietest and most lukewarm reports in recent history. U.S. ending stocks for corn, wheat and beans were adjusted higher from average trade estimates, while global ending stocks were higher for wheat but tighter for corn and beans . US corn production for last year was boosted by an increase in harvested area, while yield was unchanged at 177.0 bpa. US soybean production also saw a 0.2 bpa yield increase to 51.4 bpa, while harvested area fell slightly. Now let the battle for acres begin for the 2022 plantings.

At our grain marketing meeting last week, a representative from the RJ OBriens Structured Products Division discussed strategies for being able to achieve higher average prices while keeping your delivery points and base open until the producer decides. There is no minimum bushel and bushels can be added at any time. If you are interested, please call us to develop a plan tailored to your operation. These strategies improve prices during times of high volatility like today, are non-emotional during market swings, and come at no cost to producers.

The United States Supreme Court has been active this week with several important statements for agriculture. Monday’s decision dealt a blow to a potential surge in demand for corn from ethanol, with increased summer sales of the higher ethanol blend E15 being denied at the request of an industry group. The Supreme Court has also blocked pressure from Biden administrations for companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing. This is a great victory for all industries, but especially for slaughterhouses. While omicron issues are slowing some packing plants and starting to hold cattle back from feedlots, demand remains strong. With dry conditions, I expect cattle to come out of wheat earlier this year, which has already started.

There could be an immediate price lull with the combination of more cattle coming to market at the same time as feedlots slowing turnover, but then expect that market to grow higher and reaching new heights. Cattle do well on wheat pastures with dry forage and lack of muddy conditions. Depending on their weight, these cattle can be difficult to feed if you’re short on wheat pasture, but I think feeder prices in April and May will be healthy. If you are selling your cattle and would like to be able to participate in a possible rally, consider buying call options on the May feeders. March feeders closed the week at $166.375. A gap remains on the charts down to $169.225 which will eventually be filled.

Hay stocks were reported at their lowest level in 10 years in December. I expect hay prices to rise, so do your best to conserve hay supplies should the drought last longer than expected. That said, I still believe these cattle prices should be protected, especially for the next two months. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) is 13 weeks away for the closest protection, which brings us to early April. Put options can be purchased on March futures contracts that expire at the end of March. The LRP is essentially a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well, including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of up front.

If you’re ready to trade the commodity markets, call me at (580) 232-2272 or drop by my office to set up your account and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your goals. Auto-trading accounts are also available. It’s never too late to start and no operation is too small to have a risk management and marketing plan in place.

Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and talk markets. I wish everyone a successful trading week.

Sidwell is a Licensed Series 3 Commodity Futures Broker and Director of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or [email protected] Trading futures and options involves risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. See the full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.