Federal Reserve must ‘shock and amaze’ market with big rate hike ‘to restore credibility’, says hedge fund star Bill Ackman

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to cause an old-fashioned shock and awe of financial markets by offering a much bigger one-time hike in benchmark interest rates to fight inflation .

the @federal reserve could work to restore its credibility with an initial surprise move of 50 basis points to shock and intimidate the market, which would demonstrate its resolve on inflation. The Fed is losing inflation, Ackman wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Ackman said the U.S. central bank had lost some credibility on Wall Street, which could hurt its ability to affect inflation expectations, which some see as a major drag on sentiment.

The unresolved elephant in the room is the Fed’s loss of perceived credibility as an inflation fighter and whether 3 to 4 would be enough, he wrote.

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis point hike at its March meeting. According to Datacompiled by the CME Group Inc. CME,

the odds indicate a 79% chance of such a hike, with only a 3% chance of a 50 basis point hike in the fed funds rate, which currently ranges between 0% and 0.25% .

The Fed has drawn up a plan to raise its benchmark interest rate to 2.1% by the end of 2023. Former New York Fed President William Dudley and others believe the bank The central bank will likely have to raise its benchmark rate closer to 4% to reverse the accommodative monetary policy largely kept in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee earlier in January that a spike in inflation, to highs not seen in about 40 years, stemmed from the imbalance of supply and demand. . While the Fed may cool demand, it will get help as supply constraints ease, he said.

Some economists and market strategists, however, have argued that Fed policymakers erred in not tackling inflation sooner and calling it transitory, with Deutsche Bank researchers describing the US central bank as well behind the curve since the start of last year. year in the tightening of the policy, which now forces him to act faster and earlier than expected.

economists expect four hikes in 2022, as do those of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS,

and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM,

CEO Jamie Dimon has speculated that the Fed may need to hike rates up to seven times, which would be a much faster pace of rate hikes than market participants anticipate, if chiefs bank think these rounds of rate hikes are all happening. This year.

Ackman says the Fed can do a lot to restore any credibility it might have lost by surprising the market with a much bigger-than-expected hike, which could obviate the need for a long series of hikes or bigger actions. aggressive.

An initial move of 50 basis points would have the reflex effect of lowering inflation expectations, which would moderate the need for more aggressive and economically painful measures in the future. Just a thought, the hedge fund manager tweeted.

Markets were unsettled by the prospect of tighter financial conditions, with major equity indices weighed down on Friday in part by the prospect of higher interest rates and the yield on TMUBMUSD02Y 2-year Treasury bills,

which reflects the Fed’s near-term policy path, hitting its highest level in almost two years at 0.965%, not far off 1%, while the 10-year Treasury rateTMUBMUSD10Y,1.792% rose 6 .3 basis points to 1.771% to end the week.

All three major stock indices ended lower last week and are down sharply so far in early 2022, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

down 1.2%, the S&P 500 SPX index,

by 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

down 4.8%, so far in January.

Ackman heads Pershing Square Capital Management and is a prominent and outspoken investor, with a net worth of approximately $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.