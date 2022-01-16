Surfing on the market recovery, equity programs obtain a record inflow of 91,000 cr in 2021





As stock markets see a bullish phase and Sensex gains 22% in 2021, equity mutual funds (MFs) saw record net inflows of Rs 91,000 crore during the year, compared to just Rs 9,100 crore the previous year.

In 2021, investors are putting more of their money into equity-focused mutual funds, attracted by strong gains in the underlying stock market. Passive funds got Rs 1.14 lakh crore and hybrid funds got Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Passive funds and hybrid funds benefited from a wave of new fund offerings, at 41 and 8 funds respectively. On the other hand, bond mutual funds saw a net outflow of Rs 35,000 crore in 2021 as investors moved away from the category amid falling yields and as investors waited on the sidelines, watching for likely interest hikes from the Reserve Bank of India. The central bank, however, refrained from raising interest rates during the year, remaining more favorable to growth. According to a Crisil report, the RBI remained tolerant of high inflation as most of it was driven by supply-side factors (oil and commodity prices). Debt-focused open-end mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 2.01 lakh crore in 2020, even as equity-focused funds saw net inflows of just Rs 9,100 crore. The MF industry recorded net inflows of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2021 through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in any calendar year since the AMFI has started reporting this data. The last month of 2021 also saw SIP flows reach their monthly high of Rs 11,300 crore, having crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark for the first time in November 2021. Additionally, the number of SIP accounts rose to 4.91 crore, accounting for Rs 5.65 lakh crore of industry assets in December. ETFs become largest money market fund category as liquid funds lose luster Benefiting from strong inflows from EPFO ​​and other pension funds, as well as new launches and interest from retail investors, ETFs assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged to overtake liquid funds as the largest MF category in 2021. The category closed 2021 with assets of Rs 3.84 lakh crore against Rs 3.61 lakh crore for liquid funds, Crisil said. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will likely raise the reverse repo rate in its February review, to narrow the corridor with the repo rate to 25bps, and follow up with a 25bp hike. repo rate base in March as demand-side pressures on inflation begin to build, Crisil said. The upward movement in yields is expected to reduce the shine of long-dated debt funds, making short-dated debt funds such as floating rate funds and deployment strategy funds such as fixed-maturity debt funds target better bets for investors.

