



Unilevers rejected the 50 billion euro takeover bid for GSK’s consumer healthcare business, which owns the Panadol and Nicorette brands, represents only a modest premium to its current value, according to some leading analysts, suggesting the drugmaker is right to hold a higher bid. GSK said on Saturday it had rejected three offers from Unilever, the consumer goods giant behind brands like Marmite and Lipton tea. The latest offer, made on December 20, included 41.7 billion in cash and 8.3 billion in Unilever shares. Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker said the proposals fundamentally undervalued the consumer sector and its future prospects, and that it remained committed to separating the business from its medical arm and listing on the London Stock Exchange. Analysts have valued it at 45 billion, with some estimates as high as 48 billion, but takeover offers usually come with an acquisition premium. GSK on Saturday released new organic sales growth forecast for consumer healthcare of 4% to 6% over the medium term, higher than the 3% to 3.5% that analysts have indicated. He said he was moving ahead with his IPO plans this summer. Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said: A $50 billion offer reflects a modest 10% acquisition premium as Unilever takes control of a leading global consumer healthcare company and is likely to to achieve significant synergies. We recognize that post-rotation there will be stand-alone costs that will depress returns, but also greater freedom in capital allocation that could boost future growth prospects. On the other hand, he noted that a sale of more than 50 billion would leave GSK with more than 34 billion in cash for its 68% stake. In theory, this war chest offers many strategic options for rebuilding a pipeline and investing in targeted therapeutic areas, but at least initially, we expect many shareholders to fear a large acquisition and the risk of lower returns. GSK has come under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, a New York-based hedge fund, to pursue the sale of the consumer business. Elliott took a large stake in GSK last spring to push for changes at the drug company ahead of its planned split, including demanding that chief executive Emma Walmsley reapply for her job. GSK has firmly resisted the demands of hedge funds. Unilever released a statement on Saturday that left the door open for a new approach. GSK Consumer Healthcare is a leader in the attractive consumer healthcare space and would be a strong strategic fit as Unilever continues to reshape its portfolio. Russ Mould, director of investment research at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: GlaxoSmithKline has a plan of action which it has clearly laid out for some time, so I doubt it feels under pressure to conclude an agreement. The fact that managers feel able to wait for a better price suggests this, although they have an obligation to shareholders to get the best possible price, whether through spin-off or sale.

