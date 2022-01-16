Buyout offer: Should we accept the TCS buyout offer?





The country’s largest exporter of software services, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a share buyback of Rs 18,000 crore by offering shareholders Rs 4,500 per share. The price is 16.7% higher than its last traded price (Rs 3,857) of the stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange when this takeover was announced. This is the company’s fourth and largest buyout exercise in the past five years. The strong growth of the cash-rich business helped it hit the $25 billion revenue mark in calendar year 2021 and also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Takeover by companies

When a company accumulates excess cash and has no alternative investment opportunities or plans for any acquisition, it may opt to buy back its own shares. In buyouts, shares are bought back by the company from existing shareholders, usually at a price above the prevailing market, and are presented in the financial statements as treasury shares. After the buyback, as the number of shares outstanding in the market decreases, these can be sold later if the company decides to do so. A buyout exercise reduces the capital base and results in an increase in earnings per share. Analysts say the buybacks send a positive signal to markets as promoters and management believe the stock is undervalued and the company does not need cash to cover future liabilities such as interest payments and capital expenditure. The repurchase is proposed to the shareholders of the Company on a pro rata basis within the framework of a public purchase offer by the mechanism of the stock market. The size of the buyout does not include transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses, TCS said in a board meeting results statement. What should investors do?

Retail investors with a positive long-term view of TCS and its finances should ideally hold the shares and not offer them now. Company management emphasized that the high-demand environment and the cloud remain key growth drivers. Edelweiss Research, in a note to clients, said TCS has seen strong growth and the overall pipeline remains robust. We believe core transformation demand remains strong, and that, coupled with exemplary execution, should drive strong earnings, he said. Investors who tender their shares on redemption would now get a cash benefit. However, they could lose the long-term benefits in terms of dividends and capital appreciation. Analysts say that as a general rule, retail investors should consider the size of the takeover bid, the takeover price and the length of the bid. If the size of the buyout is large, the business has greater profit potential. To be eligible for redemption, investors must hold the company’s shares in demat or physical form on the record date. Shareholders wishing to tender their shares will need to complete the form as per the company’s instructions and the shares will need to be sold through a broker on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Similarly, if the shares are only negotiable on the demat segment, acceptance will only be made on a pro rata basis regardless of the number of shares tendered for redemption.

