EDITORIAL: Those who make federal policy shouldn’t play the stock market

OPINION:

Last week, Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, surprised us. He introduced legislation requiring members of Congress, as well as their dependents and spouses, to place their assets in a blind trust and not be able to trade individual stocks.

I am an advocate of banning stock trading by members of Congress who make politics, who have access to economic information and forecasts, Mr. Ossoff said last week during a Senate hearing. In March, he put his money in his mouth and transferred his assets to a blind trust.

Allegations of insider trading among members of Congress are bipartisan, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where billions of federal dollars have been poured into private stimulus deals, and a government-mandated shutdown made winners of Big Tech and Big Box stores.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the stock sales made by Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina before the shutdowns began in 2020 amount to insider trading, and the trades of Meaning. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, and Jim Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma, sparked the attention of the Department of Justice. The Justice Department has since dropped its investigation into Mr. Burr, Ms. Feinstein and Mr. Inhofe.

Over the past year, members of Congress and their immediate families have bought and sold $515 million worth of stocks, according to Capitol Trades. As Congress debated and ultimately passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure and COVID-19 stimulus bill, the most active sectors were technology, energy and telecommunications.

And surprised! Federal elected officials beat the market! According to Unusual Whales, which tracks congressional financial disclosures, on average, House Democrats and Republicans posted returns of +14.7%, Senate Democrats’ returns rose 15.4%, and returns Republicans were slightly lower at +13%.

One of the most prolific traders is House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s husband, Paul. He owns and operates Financial Leasing Services Inc., a real estate and venture capital firm based in San Francisco, where he has amassed a personal fortune of approximately $114 million.

In January 2020, before the coronavirus managed to shut down the economy, Mr Pelosi bought shares of Amazon and Facebook, which brought him more than $1 million in paper profits as the businesses flourished during the pandemic.

In late February of that year, after Ms. Pelosi received a private coronavirus briefing, Mr. Pelosi paid up to $3.3 million to buy tech stocks, including Slack Technologies, which makes computer software. messaging that exploded when people started working from home.

Weeks before President Biden signed an executive order to replace the entire federal fleet with electric cars, Mr. Pelosi bought up to $1 million worth of Tesla stock.

So it should come as no surprise that one of the biggest critics of restricting individual stock purchases among members of Congress and their families is Ms. Pelosi herself.

In a market economy, Ms Pelosi mocked a reporter asking whether to ban congressional lawmakers and their spouses from owning stock in individual companies last month. They should be able to participate.

Last year, Ms Pelosi blocked several bills aimed at preventing stock buys from coming to the House for a vote.

Several members of the House tried to obtain an amendment from Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Democrat of Virginia, and Chip Roy, Republican of Texas, which required senators and representatives, their spouses and dependent children to place stocks and other Covered investments in blind trusts until out of office attached to HR1. It was refused.

As Sludge reported, the Spanberger-Roy TRUST in Congress Act could still be considered a stand-alone piece of legislation, but it was referred to the House Administration Committee, which is the only other committee whose members are appointed. directly by Pelosi.

How convenient.

When Republicans take control of the House this year, restricting individual trades should become a top priority. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, said he supports tougher rules. A source close to the thought told CNBC he would push for a ban if Republicans win a majority.

He should. He has a friend in the Senate, after all, in Mr. Ossoff.