Thousands of Nova Scotians still without power after winter storm

Thousands of Nova Scotians are still without power the day after the northeast swept through the province.

Around 3,330 customers were still without power at 4:40 p.m. AT, most of which had lost power on Saturday.

About 100 people have been without power since Friday, said Lia MacDonald, vice president of transmission, distribution and delivery at Nova Scotia Power.

MacDonald said 500 crew members were on the ground working on the restoration. More than 300 are concentrated on the South Shore.

The biggest pockets of power outages remain in the Chester, Bridgewater and Liverpool areas, MacDonald said.

“The conditions yesterday were extremely complicated and the difficult road conditions were particularly the problem yesterday along with the whiteout conditions,” MacDonald said Sunday morning.

Winds reached 90 km/h along the South Shore and Halifax and exceeded 120 km/h along the East Coast at the height of the weather on Saturday.

Wind warnings on the rise across the province

Wind warnings are now in effect for all counties in the province.

Damage-causing southeast winds are forecast to gust 80 to 100 km/h Monday afternoon through Monday evening across the province.

Suetes winds are forecast for the northern part of Inverness County on Monday with gusts expected up to 140mph.

Two Bay Ferry sailings have been canceled due to the forecast.

The ferry departing from Digby, N.S. Monday at 4 p.m. is canceled, as well as the ferry departing from Saint John, N.B., Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Marine Atlantic has also changed the times multiple ferry crossings to and from North Sydney.

Crews still at work

MacDonald said Nova Scotia Power is working with the province to address snow removal priorities to get crews into those “harder to reach areas” so they can get up in the buckets to restore power.

A tweet from Nova Scotia Power said crews are still being sent to areas without power and will conduct helicopter patrols in remote areas to identify any damaged equipment.

With more crews working in areas still impacted by the storm, our crews are doing everything they can to restore service for the remaining customers without power. We continue to have over 500 people on the ground to respond to this storm. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/JwmYxGh4Lf —@nspowerinc

MacDonald said the challenge for Sunday remains getting into smaller snow-blocked roads and then clearing fallen trees to secure the restoration of lines.

She said the goal was to have everything restored by Sunday evening.

Setting up warming centers

Municipal warming centers have been set up across the province in the Lunenburg and Colchester areas.

One is at the Chester United Baptist Church at 84 King Street in Chester, opening at 9 a.m. on Sundays. It was also open until midnight on Saturday, for people without electricity.

The Lunenburg County Lifestyle Center in Bridgewater is open until 8 p.m.

Residents use propane, wood stoves for warmth

Cailin O’Neil at Black Point on St. Margarets Bay has been without power since Friday evening.

O’Neil said his current dining time is Sunday afternoon, although it has already been changed several times. On Saturday night, his family used the outdoor grill to cook dinner after warming up the propane tank inside the house.

The house hovered around 13C inside on Sunday as the family huddled under blankets near a propane fireplace, O’Neil said, because their generator was not running.

“But we shouldn’t need a generator for cases like this. You know, it shouldn’t last that long,” O’Neil said Sunday morning. “I hope it comes back soon.”

Frozen pipe reports

BarryBaker of Chester Basin said he and his wife kept warm with their wood-burning stove after also losing power on Friday night.

But without running water or electricity, they worried about the health of their tropical fish in their aquariums.

“Our neighbors across the street… last night he told me it was four degrees Celsius at his house, and someone else on the road said their pipes were frozen,” Baker said Sunday morning .

Baker said that although the weekend brought a “bad storm”, he believes most of the outages were due to a lack of preventative maintenance. He said that in recent years he had rarely seen crews pruning trees or fixing rotting poles when the weather was calm.

“It’s a really frustrating system,” Baker said. “If enough people complain, maybe something will happen.”

MacDonald said Sunday that in addition to “ongoing inspection and maintenance,” the utility always assesses an area that has just experienced a storm to address any issues that may cause trouble before the next severe weather system. .