“Israel’s membership in the MSCI Europe index could be a game-changer”

In about a month, in mid-February, the Israeli capital market could receive a significant boost, resulting in billions of dollars flowing into it. International Index Company MSCI will publish its decision whether or not to include Israel in its main European stock indexes. The decision will be made after a survey of major asset managers and other interested parties in the global market.

The last time MSCI released a decision on Israel, it cost many companies and investors a lot of money in the local capital market. In May 2010, the company moved from a developing market to a developed market (following Israel’s accession to the OECD). This significantly reduced Israel’s weighting in the relevant indices, as it fell from the top of the league of developing countries to the bottom of the league of developed countries.

“It was one of the worst days in the history of the Israeli capital market,” recalls Adv. Offir Eyal, director of international affairs and business development at the Israel Securities Authority. But that was not the only blow the decision inflicted on the Israeli market. “Strangely and unusually, Israel has not been added to any of MSCI’s regional indices, the only country not to be included in any of these indices. The result is that foreign investors who choose to invest in products of a regional index are not exposed to the Israeli market, which has not benefited from potential demand.

“The MSCI Europe index, for example, has investment products to the tune of some $170 billion tracking it, and Israel’s weighting, if added, will be between 1% and 1.5% This could be hugely important for the Israeli market,” says Eyal.

Main Israeli companies that will join the index will be directly affected (such as major banks, Azrieli Group, ICL, Teva, Nice Systems, Elbit Systems). In addition, about 100 other Israeli companies will benefit from this decision, because the MSCI Europe index includes sub-indices, such as the MSCI Europe Transportation index, the MSCI Europe Information Technology index, etc., through which to other Israeli companies could see demand for their shares.

“In addition to passive products that track indices, many active money managers around the world say they cannot invest in an Israeli company because their investment policy limits them to countries in the MSCI Europe Index. Global market participants, I often ask what is the one thing I might face that would affect their exposure to the Israeli capital market, and they reply that it is the issue of Israel’s classification in major indices. incredible news for the Israeli market, a correction from what happened in 2010, and the return of the investors we want to have here: big and sophisticated,” Eyal said.

It is important to stress that this is not the first time that Israel has tried to change MSCI’s decision. There have been two attempts in the past that MSCI has rejected outright, so the question arises, why should the result be any different this time around?

“The timing of the move is very good from the perspective of the Israeli capital market,” says Adv. Ron Klein, director of the Israel Securities Authority’s Market Development Division, one of two units that report to Eyal. “We have explained to asset owners and MSCI that Israel is already classified as belonging to Europe by many organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund, the International Organization of Securities Commissions, organizations fighting against money laundering, etc.

“Apart from that, when it comes to major economic indicators (GDP, unemployment, etc.), Israel ranks among the top-ranked countries in Europe, and joining the MSCI Europe index will not only lead to the European exposure to the strong shekel, but also to the diversification of investments in the Europe index, particularly in the exposure to technology stocks.

“The technology sector currently represents only 8% of the index, whereas in the Israeli index compiled according to MSCI criteria, it represents 37%, and therefore the inclusion of Israel will allow the Europe index to significantly strengthen in the tech space. Also, looking to the future, the Europe index will be able to gain exposure to Israeli unicorns, which make up 8% of tech unicorns globally,” Adv. Klein explains.

Published by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – on January 16, 2022.

© Copyright Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.