New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday





According to public health officials, 113 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 12 of whom are in intensive care. Of those currently hospitalized, 60 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19. The province said 67% of people in intensive care are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or more than six months have passed since their second dose. Of those hospitalized, 91 are over 60 and two people are on ventilators. A person 19 years of age or younger is currently hospitalized. In a statement released Saturday, the province said a person between the ages of 70 and 79 died from COVID-19 in Zone 4, the Edmundston area. LEVEL 3 NOW IN EFFECT New Brunswick is currently in the Level 3 phase of the provincial government’s winter plan to manage COVID-19. It will remain in effect for 16 days until 11:59 p.m. on January 30. Further information on the measures included in this level is available online. Booster doses In a Saturday press release, Public Health reported that since Monday, Jan. 10, more than 31,400 appointments have been booked for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine. The booster dose is now available to anyone aged 18 and over, provided five months have passed since their second dose. People who are fully vaccinated and receive a booster dose have extra protection to help prevent serious illness from the Omicron variant, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health. People 50 and over in particular should make an appointment for their recall immediately if they haven’t already done so. UPCOMING TECHNICAL UPDATES TO THE VACCINATION REGISTER The New Brunswick government said Saturday that a system upgrade will affect access to immunization records through the MyHealthNB website this weekend. From 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14 until Monday, January 17, there will be a delay or limited access to the posting of new vaccination records and proof of vaccination documents. People are reminded to download and print their proof of vaccination documents well before they are needed for travel or other purposes. The registry upgrade will not affect access to PCR test results through MaSantéNB.

