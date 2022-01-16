Business
1 share to buy, 1 to throw at the opening of the markets: Caterpillar, Snap
Stocks on Wall Street ended Friday on a mixed note, after trending down for the week. Major averages posted a second straight week of losses to start the year, as high Treasury yields continued to weigh on stocks of many blue-chip tech companies.
The shortened holiday week ahead is set to be another busy week as fourth-quarter earnings kick into high gear. Notable names expected to report include Netflix (NASDAQ:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:), UnitedHealth (NYSE:), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:), as well as United Airlines (NASDAQ: ), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:).
Whichever direction the market is heading, below we highlight one stock that is likely to be in demand in the coming days and another that could face further losses.
Remember, however, that our schedule is correct for the coming week.
Stock to Buy: Caterpillar
Caterpillar (NYSE:) – which saw its shares hit a six-month high on Friday – could post further gains in the coming week as investors continue to pile into improvement-sensitive value stocks economic prospects.
The industrial giant, which is one of the world’s leading makers of construction, mining and energy equipment, is up more than 10% so far in January on optimism about the global economy, which in turn fueled a broad rally across a wide range of commodities.
CAT stock ended Friday’s session at $228.94, its best level since June 10, 2021. At current levels, the Deerfield, Illinois-based heavy machinery maker has a market capitalization of around $123.8 billion.
The company announced strong results amid booming construction activity and rebounding demand for raw materials. It is expected to release its latest results before the US market opens on Friday, January 28.
Consensus estimates call for the company, which has beaten Wall Street EPS estimates for six straight quarters, to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.27 per share, up 7.1% from EPS. $2.12 from the previous year.
Revenue, meanwhile, is expected to jump 17.2% year-over-year to $13.1 billion, benefiting from higher sales volume driven by growing end-user demand in a context of diminishing impact of COVID-related uncertainty.
Looking beyond the highs and lows, investors are hoping Caterpillar management will bolster its guidance for the coming months given the bright outlook for construction and mining machinery sales in the current environment. .
Source: InvestingPro
Unsurprisingly, CAT stock is currently undervalued according to InvestingPro models and could see a gain of around 4% on its fair value of $238.26 per share.
Stock to empty: Snap
Snap (NYSE:), which has seen its shares steadily crash to new lows in recent sessions, is set to suffer another dismal week amid the negative impact of several factors plaguing the app’s parent company. Snapchat social media messaging.
The Santa Monica, Calif.-based tech company has fallen nearly 19% so far this month, a terrible start to the year after its 6% decline in 2021.
As the Federal Reserve becomes increasingly hawkish and Treasury yields rise rapidly, unprofitable tech companies with exorbitant valuations such as Snap could continue to struggle.
Overall, higher yields and expectations of tighter Fed policy tend to weigh heavily on high-growth tech companies with high valuations, as it makes their future cash flows less valuable and hampers their ability to finance their growth.
SNAP fell to $36.56 intraday on Friday to hit its lowest level since October 21, 2020. It closed at $38.04, earning the social media company a valuation of $61.2 billion. dollars. Snap shares are currently nearly 55% below their all-time high of $83.34 set on September 24, 2021.
The social media company largely missed expectations in the last quarter after its advertising business was disrupted by privacy changes in Apple’s iOS. It then releases its financial results after the market closed on Thursday, February 3, with the consensus calling for a loss of $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. Revenue is expected to rise 31.7% from the same quarter a year earlier to $1.20 billion.
Source: InvestingPro
Indeed, InvestingPro models predict a 6.4% drop in SNAP shares, bringing the stock closer to its fair value of $35.61.
