Business
Find and buy rapid home tests with these tips
Looking for a home COVID test? It may sound daunting, but test kits can be found in stores and online with a few tools, determination, and sometimes some luck in the face of it. ongoing shortages.
Some use the same tactics to find the tests that are used to score the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox Series X video game consoles: Track Twitter and social media accounts that explode when tests are back in stock.
There are also apps and websites that alert consumers when new tests are coming.
And there’s Eli Coustan, a 14-year-old from the Evanston suburb of Chicago, who has made it his mission to help people find home tests.
COVID testing:How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests with insurance reimbursement
COVID quarantine and isolation guide:What to know and what to have at home
The ninth grader said he launched his websiteFindacovidtest.orgend of December after seeing how hard it was to find home tests.
“I had created a site to find vaccines earlier in the pandemic and I knew I could use a lot of similar technology to create something to find home tests that you can order online and have shipped,” said Eli to USA TODAY, adding that he started ILVaccine.org in February 2021 after seeing how difficult it was for her grandparents to get dates.
Tips for finding at-home COVID tests
Your mileage may vary, but here are tips to help you find at-home COVID tests and other shortage items.
In-stock alerts
For online shopping, alerts or notifications, whether from store apps or third-party sites or apps, are one of the best ways to find available inventory when it’s restocking.
Target has in-stock alerts that you can sign up for with its app. Apps including hot stock, can also send you notifications. The app is free, but you can pay $5.49 to get notifications for up to 10 products.
Eli says his site is automatically updated every five to 10 minutes and site visitors can sign up to receive SMS notifications.
The site tracks online inventory of COVID tests at Amazon, CVS, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and more and you can select the test brand you are interested in.
Buying tip: Once you receive an alert you will need to act quickly as supplies will go quickly and it may take several tries.
Save better, spend better:Money tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox. register here
COVID test prices:Prices rise at Walmart, Kroger as rapid home tests remain hard to find
Check in-store test inventory with apps and Google Shopping
Before heading to a physical Target, Walmart, or other retailer, you can get a better idea of the store’s inventory by checking the store’s websites or apps. But, like ordering online, inventory can change quickly.
Google Shopping also allows shoppers to check in-store inventory from home. Find local stores that carry the products you’re looking for on Google Shopping and select the in-stock filter to see only nearby stores that have them on their shelves.
Shortages 2022:Grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron and winter storms
FDA Disclaimer:FDA warns against using unapproved COVID-19 tests due to ‘high risk of false results’
Follow Restock Twitter accounts for COVID testing updates
According to a Vice On Thursday, several PS5 restock accounts on Twitter began posting alerts about the availability of the COVID-19 test.
Here are three Twitter accounts to watch for test updates:
How to get free home COVID tests with insurance
With insurance companies now cover over-the-counter testsas of Saturday, there will be new motivations to find tests. Many will be free after insurance reimbursement.
Private health plans are required to cover over-the-counter tests up to $12 per test. Consumers can either obtain the test kits free of charge from participating pharmacies set up by their plan or submit receipts for reimbursement from the insurance company.
Learn more about how to get insurance reimbursement here.
MLK Day 2022:Stock market, most banks are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while shops and restaurants are open
Order free tests at COVIDtests.gov starting Wednesday
Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests starting Wednesday from the Biden administrationnew website. No refund is required and delivery is free.
The website to order isCOVIDtests.govand the site says “Every household in the United States will soon be able to order 4 free COVID-19 home tests.”
The tests, part of the administration’s purchase of 500 million tests last month to help combat a record rise in infections, will be mailed to homes within seven to 12 days, according to an official who informed reporters.
Contributor: Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY; Associated Press
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and offers, join us onour Facebook group Shopping Ninjas.
More shortages?
Share the items you’re having trouble finding and how inflation is hitting your wallet on the form below. If you don’t see a form,Click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2022/01/15/covid-tests-home-rapid-test/6524119001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022