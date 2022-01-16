Find and buy rapid home tests with these tips

Looking for a home COVID test? It may sound daunting, but test kits can be found in stores and online with a few tools, determination, and sometimes some luck in the face of it. ongoing shortages.

Some use the same tactics to find the tests that are used to score the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox Series X video game consoles: Track Twitter and social media accounts that explode when tests are back in stock.

There are also apps and websites that alert consumers when new tests are coming.

And there’s Eli Coustan, a 14-year-old from the Evanston suburb of Chicago, who has made it his mission to help people find home tests.

COVID testing:How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests with insurance reimbursement

COVID quarantine and isolation guide:What to know and what to have at home

The ninth grader said he launched his websiteFindacovidtest.orgend of December after seeing how hard it was to find home tests.

“I had created a site to find vaccines earlier in the pandemic and I knew I could use a lot of similar technology to create something to find home tests that you can order online and have shipped,” said Eli to USA TODAY, adding that he started ILVaccine.org in February 2021 after seeing how difficult it was for her grandparents to get dates.

Tips for finding at-home COVID tests

Your mileage may vary, but here are tips to help you find at-home COVID tests and other shortage items.

In-stock alerts

For online shopping, alerts or notifications, whether from store apps or third-party sites or apps, are one of the best ways to find available inventory when it’s restocking.

Target has in-stock alerts that you can sign up for with its app. Apps including hot stock, can also send you notifications. The app is free, but you can pay $5.49 to get notifications for up to 10 products.

Eli says his site is automatically updated every five to 10 minutes and site visitors can sign up to receive SMS notifications.

The site tracks online inventory of COVID tests at Amazon, CVS, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and more and you can select the test brand you are interested in.

Buying tip: Once you receive an alert you will need to act quickly as supplies will go quickly and it may take several tries.

Save better, spend better:Money tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox. register here

COVID test prices:Prices rise at Walmart, Kroger as rapid home tests remain hard to find

Check in-store test inventory with apps and Google Shopping

Before heading to a physical Target, Walmart, or other retailer, you can get a better idea of ​​the store’s inventory by checking the store’s websites or apps. But, like ordering online, inventory can change quickly.

Google Shopping also allows shoppers to check in-store inventory from home. Find local stores that carry the products you’re looking for on Google Shopping and select the in-stock filter to see only nearby stores that have them on their shelves.

Shortages 2022:Grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron and winter storms

FDA Disclaimer:FDA warns against using unapproved COVID-19 tests due to ‘high risk of false results’

Follow Restock Twitter accounts for COVID testing updates

According to a Vice On Thursday, several PS5 restock accounts on Twitter began posting alerts about the availability of the COVID-19 test.

Here are three Twitter accounts to watch for test updates:

How to get free home COVID tests with insurance

With insurance companies now cover over-the-counter testsas of Saturday, there will be new motivations to find tests. Many will be free after insurance reimbursement.

Private health plans are required to cover over-the-counter tests up to $12 per test. Consumers can either obtain the test kits free of charge from participating pharmacies set up by their plan or submit receipts for reimbursement from the insurance company.

Learn more about how to get insurance reimbursement here.

MLK Day 2022:Stock market, most banks are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while shops and restaurants are open

Order free tests at COVIDtests.gov starting Wednesday

Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests starting Wednesday from the Biden administrationnew website. No refund is required and delivery is free.

The website to order isCOVIDtests.govand the site says “Every household in the United States will soon be able to order 4 free COVID-19 home tests.”

The tests, part of the administration’s purchase of 500 million tests last month to help combat a record rise in infections, will be mailed to homes within seven to 12 days, according to an official who informed reporters.

Contributor: Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and offers, join us onour Facebook group Shopping Ninjas.

More shortages?

Share the items you’re having trouble finding and how inflation is hitting your wallet on the form below. If you don’t see a form,Click here.