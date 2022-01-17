Business
Market-Roiling Kishida to Elaborate on Japan’s New Capitalism
(Bloomberg) – After agitating financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and stock buybacks, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is back in parliament from Monday – and investors will be watching closely to see if he starts again.
Kishida is due to address a session that begins at 2 p.m. Monday and elaborate on his New Capitalism Policy Framework, which aims to achieve a virtuous economic cycle through better distribution of the fruits of growth. This seems to contrast with the market focus of his former boss, Shinzo Abe, who as prime minister in 2013 urged an audience on the New York Stock Exchange to buy my Abenomics.
The prime minister, who took office in October, found that his ideas could sometimes be quickly interpreted as unfavorable to the market, driving stock prices down. At one point in the fall, the hashtag Kishida Shock was trending on Twitter, when his comments were tied to market swings.
Kishida shock hits Japanese markets wary of redistribution plan
He speaks directly what he thinks, and that is sometimes out of step with market perceptions, or is taken negatively, Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo, said of Kishida. Prime ministers’ comments are a risk in the sense that we can’t predict what the hell is saying, he said.
Amid a market mood clouded by expectations of US rate hikes, we are in a situation where negative commentary is having an impact, so we need to be careful, Makino added.
Abe last month urged Kishida not to deviate from his own economic policy or give the markets the impression of a socialist orientation, the Asahi newspaper reported.
Kishidas’ policy platform in the September race for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party included a proposal to raise the capital gains tax. In a press conference on October 4 after his victory, he referred to it as an option.
The Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell for eight consecutive days from late September, the longest losing streak since 2009. While Kishida has since said the tax policy will not be implemented immediately, he still hasn’t. not excluded.
Japanese Kishida promises narrow borders and faster boosters for the elderly
During a December 14 budget committee session, Kishida raised the possibility of setting guidelines to regulate corporate stock buybacks, prompting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to briefly dive 1.2% following comments. A pledge made by Kishida on Jan. 4 to support startups in Japan over the next five years failed to convince investors as the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s parent index for startups slipped.
At the moment, voters in general don’t seem concerned about the Kishidas effect on the stock market. A poll conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper from January 14-16 found support as high as 66%, its highest level since he took office, in line with other recent surveys by Jiji Press and national broadcaster NHK. .
Monday’s speech by Kishida will be followed by days of parliamentary questions about his plans, then weeks of grilling in the budget committee. With an upper house election six months away, the economy and financial markets are expected to be top of mind for opposition party lawmakers. Some of them are inclined to support his ideas on stocks.
My feeling is that politicians have given players too much power to set the rules of the game, said Takayuki Ochiai of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, the lawmaker who questioned Kishida on stock buybacks in of the Budget Committee last month. It’s been going on for 20 years. If investors propose a change, it is usually adopted.
Ochiai, himself a former banker, said the CDP would likely support a stakeholder capitalism approach, including priorities Kishida has already set, such as raising wages.
Hideo Kumano, chief economist at the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, said Kishida’s plans for compensation and boosting startups appeared to be tweaks to what had gone before, rather than new policies, concluding : He probably doesn’t keep the stock market in mind much.
