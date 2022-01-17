Asian markets trade mixed as investors await Chinese data – NBC10 Philadelphia





Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of expected economic data from China, including fourth-quarter GDP figures.

Economists expect data released Monday in Beijing to underscore the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, in part due to factors including China’s strict measures to contain the omicron variant Covid as well as problems in its sector. real estate and sluggish consumption.

Last week, US investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2022 from 4.8% to 4.3%. SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of economic data expected from China, including fourth-quarter GDP figures. the Nikki 225 in Japan rose 0.79% in early trade while the Topix index added 0.57%. Australian stocks also made gains as ASX 200 increased by 0.11%. The heavily weighted financials sub-index gained 0.33% and the energy sector rose 1.15%. South Korean stocks, however, faltered as the Kospi slipped 0.5% and the Kosdaq fell 0.4%. The session in Asia follows a mixed end in the United States last Friday, where Wall Street notched a second consecutive negative week to start the year. “Markets reacted defensively to disappointing US economic data for December as retail sales fell sharply and manufacturing output declined, hit by a triple whammy of high inflation, food shortages continued supply and Omicron,” the ANZ Research analysts wrote in a Monday morning note. “We expect the Fed to revise upwards its inflation forecast and interest rate guidance for the coming months at next week’s meeting,” they added. US markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. China’s economic slowdown Economists expect data from Beijing on Monday to underscore the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, in part due to factors including China’s tough measures to contain the omicron Covid variant as well as problems in its real estate sector. and sluggish consumption. A Reuters poll showed gross domestic product likely grew 3.6% in the October-December quarter from a year ago, the weakest pace since the second quarter of 2020 and slowing from 4.9 % during the quarter from July to September. Last week, US investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for China’s economic growth for 2022from 4.8% to 4.3%. Currencies and Oil In the foreign exchange market, the American dollars traded up 0.08% to 95.243 against a basket of its peers, after climbing last week from levels near 94.87. The dollar could “remain heavy this week and head towards 94.11,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said in a Monday note. They noted that there are no relevant economic data releases this week or scheduled speeches from Fed officials that could influence market prices for US central bank rate hikes. “We expect interest rate markets to continue to favor a fund rate takeoff in March,” the ABC analysts said, adding, “At the same time, the view that omicron is unlikely to derail the global economic recovery weighs on the countercyclical USD. .” Elsewhere, the japanese yen changed hands at 114.38, strengthening from levels near 115.5 the previous week. the Australian dollar rose 0.04% to $0.7209. Oil prices advanced Monday during Asian trading hours. American crude added 0.69% to $84.4 a barrel.

