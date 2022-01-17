AirAsia Group faces market turmoil





AirAsia Group has announced that stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia has rejected its request for an extension of a period of relief that prevents it from being classified as a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company, a status that concerns companies in financial difficulty. . PN17-rated companies must submit a proposal to the stock exchange to restructure and relaunch the company in order to maintain its listing status. In a statement to the stock exchange on January 13, the parent company of AirAsia (AK, Kuala Lumpur Int’l) confirmed that, in accordance with Bursa regulations, with the expiry of the suspended period, it is now required to reassess his condition. The PN17 financial distress criteria had been triggered in July 2020 after independent auditors from Ernst & Young highlighted in the group’s annual results that net loss and liabilities at the end of 2019 significantly exceeded assets, signaling uncertainties issues that cast doubt on its ability to continue as an ongoing concern. In light of the pandemic, Bursa Malaysia gave the group 18 months to take action to resolve the issue, and when the relief period expired on January 7, AirAsia filed an appeal to extend it. This has now been rejected, risking delisting from the stock exchange. The following day, January 14, Bursa Malaysia released a statement indicating that short selling of AirAsia shares had been suspended for the remainder of the day as the last made price of the approved securities fell by more than 15 sen. [cents] of the reference price. Trading will reactivate at 0830L (0030Z) the next trading day, Monday, January 17. Meanwhile, in Jakarta, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) again suspended trading of Indonesia AirAsia (QZ, Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta) on January 12. Trading had not resumed until January 3, nearly two and a half years after his actions. were suspended due to non-compliance with the 7.5% free float capital threshold. This time, the IDX cited unusual market activity the previous day when the stock closed 24.4% higher. In fact, according to the stock exchange, shares of Indonesia AirAsia jumped 185% from IDR 184 rupees ($0.0129) on January 3 to IDR 525 ($0.0367) at the close of trading on January 11. . The exchange called on investors to pay attention to the performance of listed companies and their disclosures before making investment decisions. In a statement, Indonesia AirAsia said: There is no material information that has not been publicly disclosed by the company; and no information about the company circulates in the form of rumors or in the media.

