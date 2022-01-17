HCL Tech, Maruti, HDFC Bank, CIO, Tatva Chintan, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp





HCL technologies: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Starschema, a Hungarian data engineering services company, for $42.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 2022. Motocorp Heroes: To invest up to Rs 420 crore more in Ather Energy. Hero MotoCorps’ shareholding will increase from the current 34.8% to Ather after the investment. The investment will be made in one or more tranches by April 30. The exact shareholding of the company will be determined following the fundraising of Athers. Maruti-Suzuki: Raises prices by an average of 1.7% from Saturday Recorder: The company has added a new 4-screen property in Andhra Pradesh. Apollo tyres: The company bought a 27.20% stake in CSE Deccan Solar for Rs 9.33 crore. Indian Oil Company: Secured nine of the 15 high-potential geographies in the last CGD bidding round. The company plans to invest Rs 7,000 crore in the new CGD projects, in addition to the investments of Rs 20,000 crore that were already planned for the vertical. NBCC India: Total December activity at Rs 592 crore Kalyan Jewelers India: Provide up to $200 million in security for the 5-year US dollar-denominated senior fixed rate notes, to be issued by Kalyan Jewelers FZE. Oil India: The company sold its stake in the Niobrara shale asset in the United States for $25 million. The stake, which was held by a unit of the state-owned oil explorer, was sold to Verdad Resources LLC. castrol: Will consider the dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021 on February 7. PB Fintech: To buy 100% equity of Visit Internet for Rs 22.41 crore IRFC: Approved the issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured dollar-denominated green notes under IRFC’s $7 billion global medium-term note program for a 10-year term. The coupon rate was set at 3.57% per annum. India Network Trust: Electron IM Pte has completed the acquisition of the remaining 26% shares of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd from Sterlite Power Transmission. Electron now holds 100% of the capital of IIML. RBL Bank: Hiring of a recruitment firm and an external expert in search of a CEO JK paper: Commercial production of the new packaging board plant has started, increasing the company’s annual capacity from 4.55 lakh TPA to 6.25 lakh TPA. It will also strengthen its market share in the packaging carton segment. Metro brands: The company has signed a strategic partnership with wellness footwear brand FitFlop, securing exclusive rights to sell FitFlop for Indian markets. CIFAR: Group CFO Vipul Agarwal has resigned. Kothari Products: The unit of Kothari Products Singapore Pte. sold its entire stake in its subsidiary Pinehills Singapore Pte., a withdrawing subsidiary of the company. PMC Fincorp: The board of directors will meet on January 19 to consider raising funds by way of preferential allocation or rights issue, etc. Uttam Sugar Factories: The company has redeemed 1,00,000 non-cumulative preference shares redeemable at 6.50% at Rs. 100 each. Mangalam cement: The company has approved the allotment of 8,03,518 fully paid shares to eligible Mangalam Timber Products shareholders in the share exchange ratio of 1:22, as provided for in the merger plan. Earnings: Cement Ultratech, Angel One, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals, HFCL, Maharashtra Scooters, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Moschip Technologies.

