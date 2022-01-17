NB COVID-19 report: 115 in hospital, 4 deaths recorded on Sunday

Four deaths have been reported as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Brunswick rose to 115 on Sunday.

A person aged 50 to 59 in the Saint John area, a person aged 60 to 69 in the Edmundston area and two people in the Bathurst area, one aged 60 to 69 and the other aged 70 at 79, have died from the virus, according to the province.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 187.

According to the online dashboard, there are 14 people in intensive care and four on ventilators.

Of those hospitalized, 60 people were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, a statement said.

“Seventy-one percent of people in intensive care are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or more than six months have passed since their second dose,” he said.

The majority of those hospitalized, 92, are over 60 years old. A person is 19 or younger.

There were 380 new cases confirmed by PCR tests reported, bringing the number of active cases to 5,265. This figure does not include people who tested positive on rapid tests.

The origin of the majority is still under investigation. Twenty-seven are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Most of the new PCR cases, 130, were confirmed in the Moncton area, followed by the Saint John area, where 71 cases were reported.

A further 615 people tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

As of Sunday, 83% of New Brunswickers were fully immunized and 30% had received a booster shot.

More than 300 healthcare workers on sick leave

A total of 368 healthcare workers were off work on Friday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Sunday.

New restrictions took effect across the province at midnight Friday in hopes they will reduce the strain COVID-19 is placing on understaffed hospitals.

“It has a big impact on people,” Shephard said in a segment with Rosemary Barton, mentioning that many surgeries have been canceled as hospitals struggle to balance caring for infected patients with others.

“We also know that getting through this latest wave to support frontline workers is really important, reducing their workload as much as possible so they are as prepared as possible for what is here and what is to come. .”

Public health projections show hospitalizations could reach 220 in the first week of February, she added.

The province is not yet considering introducing a tax on unvaccinated people admitted to hospital, a measure currently being launched by the Quebec government, Shephard said. Instead, the focus right now will be on education.

Premier Blaine Higgs has previously said the province is considering implementing proof of vaccination in liquor and cannabis stores across the province, a measure currently in effect in Quebec.

Measures in force under level 3

New Brunswick entered Level 3 of its winter action plan, the most restrictive level, Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Below level 3:

Social gatherings are limited to single household bubbles.

No public gatherings are permitted.

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, take-out and delivery only.

Non-essential retail businesses will remain at Level 2 restrictions, which include operating at 50% capacity and with physical distancing measures in place.

Gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centers are closed.

Religious services are only permitted outdoors, virtually or in the car.

Organized team sports are prohibited from playing, competing and practicing with people outside of a family bubble.

Public schools have extended home learning for students until January 31.

Higgs previously said the province would stay at that level for at least 16 days, until Jan. 31.

The transition to Level 3 was partially initiated when the province had 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Moncton Hospital outbreak

On Saturday, Vitalit Health Network declared an outbreak at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton.

In a news release, the health authority said there were 11 patients with COVID-19, with outbreaks in three nursing units.

“Due to the risks associated with transmission of the virus, admissions will be assessed on a case-by-case basis based on each patient’s condition and limited to cases where admission is required,” the statement said.

Visits by a designated support person are suspended, except for patients in palliative care, obstetrics, pediatrics and intensive care.

The hospital will contact any patients whose appointments need to be rescheduled, Vitalit said.

The emergency department remains open. The hospital will reduce the number of surgeries and prioritize urgent cases.

Oncology and hemodialysis services will be maintained. The hospital will also slow down professional services like physiotherapy and medical imaging. People who need a blood test should only come to the hospital “where their blood test cannot wait,” the statement said.

Access to limited MyHealthNB this weekend

The Proof of Vaccination section of the MyHealthNB website will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The outage is due to a “necessary system upgrade,” according to a press release.

People will still be able to access PCR test results through MaSantéNB.