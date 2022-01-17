Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; HCL Tech Plunges 7% After Q3 Show; automotive, bank stocks shine
Benchmarks opened on a subdued note on Monday as the buying of heavyweights such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and some banks was offset by the selling of HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and some FMCG stocks. Asian markets were largely mixed after the launch of new missiles by North Korea and Chinese GDP data released earlier in the day. Back home, all eyes were on earnings season, with Ultratech Cement slated for pot count later today.
SpiceJet advises that the Bench Division of the Hon’ble Madras High Court has suspended enforcement of the liquidation order until January 28, 2022. The Company is reviewing the order and will take appropriate corrective action, including preferring an appeal. before the court of appeal.
Overall, a solid operational performance driven by robust growth in ER&D services and in the Products and Platforms business. The services activity, which represents 87% of turnover, maintained a strong growth dynamic (+5.3% Q/Q). Transaction booking remained strong at $2,145 million, up 64% year-on-year, proving strong growth visibility. Trades at an attractive valuation at the PE of 19.3x on FY24E EPS. We maintain the buy rating for the stock with a revised target price of 1,556 rupees.
Glenmark Pharma Obtains Tentative Nod from USFDA for Generic Regadenoson Injection
Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands zooms 18% on strong Q3 exposure
For the past few days, we had remained committed to the outlook for a bearish reversal, expecting the 18210-330 region to deflate the bullish momentum. This is the same pattern we would start the day on, but we don’t see any downsides leading to a slump or extending past 17570. While the bullish outlook hinges on the ability to float above from 17215, we can expect the downside momentum to increase on the breakout beyond 17215. 17119 or 16950.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geogit Financial Services
Impact on profits
Overview of the third quarter of Ciment UltraTech
UltraTech Cement is likely to report an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,405 crore, according to the ET NOW analyst poll. That would be against the profit of Rs 1,584 crore that the cement maker reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The poll generated consolidated revenue of Rs 12,900 crore, up 5.3% year-on-year from Rs 12,254 crore in the prior year quarter.
Market view: FII selling may be a headwind for short-term markets
— Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Industry Watch: IT’s Worst Loser; auto, banks shine
Most active stocks on NSE
OPENING BELL: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty50 nears 18,300; HCL Tech plunges 5%
Pre-open session: Sensex earns 100 points; Clever below 18,200
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 68 points, or 0.37%, at 18,206, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty50 bias remains positive
Nifty50 made a good rally from Friday’s low and erased almost all of the gains as it eventually formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. With that, the index also ended up with a decent bullish candle on the weekly chart, suggesting that the bulls are in no mood to give up. Nifty50 saw buying interest at the bottom as it entered the 18 level 128-18081 bullish gap zone, legitimizing the area as critical short-term support.
Dollar finds footing as traders brace for hawkish Fed
The dollar latched on to a weekend rebound on Monday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January meeting and raised bets that it will chart a year ahead by taking multiple bulls higher. rates, while China surprised analysts with a decline in the benchmark. The U.S. dollar index, which fell sharply last week until Friday’s jump, stood at 95.225 in Asia on Monday.
Oil extends rally on tight supply
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures at their highest level in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid tight production by major producers with a global demand undisturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel at 0022 GMT. The contract hit its highest since October 3, 2018 – $86.71 – earlier in the session.
Hong Kong shares an apartment at the opening
Hong Kong stocks barely started to move on Monday following a lukewarm lead from Wall Street and as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index rose 6.97 points to 24,390.29. The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, rising 0.83 points to 3,522.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second-largest stock exchange added 0.12%, or 2.88 points, to 2,438.28.
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on the Fed
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Monday as investors weighed concerns over a tightening of monetary policy from the U.S. Fed and awaited Chinese economic data expected later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.69% or 195.38 points to 28,319.66 in early trading, while the broader Topix index gained 0.42% or 8.38 points to 1 986.04.
Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Friday
US stocks ended mixed in the final trading session of the week, with weak bank profits sending the Dow Jones down 200 points, although tech stocks rallied at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to end the week at 35,911.81. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1% to 4,662.85, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index managed a 0.6% gain to end at 14,893.75.
Rupee drops 25 paise to 74.15 to the dollar
After five days of victories, the rupee fell 25 paise on Friday to close at 74.15 against the US dollar, in line with other emerging market currencies as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials weighed on sentiment . On the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency saw an intraday high of 74.05 and a low of 74.21 against the dollar. It eventually stabilized at 74.15, down 25 paise from its previous close of 73.90.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The Sensex and Nifty stock indices ended slightly lower on Friday as positive macro data failed to lift sentiment amid negative global market indices. In a largely subdued session, the 30-stock BSE Sensex finished 12.27 points or 0.02% lower at 61,223.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 2.05 points or 0.01% to 18,255.75.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
