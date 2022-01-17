Is the stock market open today? These are the times for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022.

Text size
Investors looking for a brief respite after two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street could get it on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated this year.
Markets have had a tough start to 2022 as issues with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to put pressure on supply chains and labor costs. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn in an attempt to stamp out inflation hasn’t helped either.
The Dow Jones is down 1.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%. the Nasdaq Compound did the worst, falling 5.5% as tech stocks were pummeled amid signs the Fed will start raising interest rates.
Is the stock market closed on Martin Luther KingJr. Day?
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on Monday for the Federal holiday, which honors Kings’ Jan. 15 birthday. U.S. bond markets will also be closed, with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or Sifma, recommending the decision. .
Markets will reopen on a normal schedule on Tuesday.
What about raw materials?
There will be no regular trading or settlement in US commodity markets, according to the CME Group, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity Exchange. This includes Nymex crude oil and Comex-traded gold.
Are foreign exchanges open today?
Since MLK Day is a US federal holiday, international stock exchanges will not be affected.
How did stocks perform around MLK day?
Although Martin Luther King Jr. Day. was established as a federal holiday in 1986, the stock exchanges did not begin to close for the day until 1998. Since then, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones have both averaged a gain of around 0.2 % on the trading day before the holiday, and a loss of 0.2% the day after, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
What else should I know about the markets?
Volatility is expected to increase as companies post quarterly earnings, as evidenced by the decline in the
Dow Jones Industrial Average
and
S&P500
Friday after the major US banks released their fourth quarter results.
MLK Day will be a brief break until earnings season heats up in earnest. Coming back from the break, large companies, including
Goldman Sachs
(symbol: GS),
UnitedHealth
(A H),
Bank of America
(BAC),
Procter & Gamble
(PG),
Morgan Stanley
(MRS),
American airlines
(ALA), and
netflix
(NFLX) are scheduled to release earnings this week.
Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]