2 Strong Dividend Stocks Under $5 Yielding Up To 7% And A Substantial Upside

Every investor wants to see their stocks pay off, otherwise they wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, one that will bring profits no matter what direction the global markets take, can sometimes be difficult.

The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure strong returns are based on common sense. The first is to buy low and sell high. In other words, find a cheap stock with strong fundamentals and good growth prospects and buy it to take advantage of the growth potential. The second sensible decision is to buy stocks that will pay you back. In other words, buy dividend stocks.

Today we’re going to look at two stocks that offer investors the best of both paths to market success. According to TipRanks database, these are strong buys, with a dividend yield of up to 7% and substantial upside potential. And all for an entry cost of less than $5.

National Cinemedia (NCMI)

The first stock we’ll look at lives in a fascinating niche, one that most of us almost certainly never think about. National CineMedia is in the advertising business, creating, producing and distributing commercials that air before movies start in theaters. The company benefits from having a sort of captive audience, already savvy to watch what’s on screen.

Unsurprisingly, NCMI shares fell in February 2020, when the corona pandemic forced the closure of cinema chains. And unsurprisingly, the stock has not returned to its pre-corona price levels.

In the last quarter reported, for 3Q21, NCMI posted $31.7 million in revenue. Although it was well below pre-pandemic levels (which regularly exceeded $100 million) and although it missed Streets’ estimates by around 25%, it was still up 428% from one year to the next. Additionally, this was the second consecutive quarter of increased revenue, and even after a year or more of pandemic-related headwinds, NCMI still has $64.4 million in cash.

This cash helps fund the company’s dividend, which it took care to keep paying out during the corona crisis. While National CineMedia was forced to lower the payout, it has been able to maintain the dividend for the past two years without missing a quarterly payout. The most recent dividend, paid in December, was set at 5 cents per common share, or 20 cents annualized, yielding a yield of 7.3%. This compares favorably to the average return found among peer stocks, which is currently around 2%.

In coverage of this title for B. Riley Securities, 5-star analyst Eric Wold writes: We remain positive on the opportunity for the ‘lights out’ strategy to differentiate NCMI’s offering from emerging AVOD networks. since NCMI’s platform can deliver a larger and more captive audience of key demographics. As we model NCMI’s advertising revenue through 2022/2023 to more or less mirror ticketing and attendance patterns, we expect to see positive separation over the coming quarters as NCMI benefits from higher inventory utilization and higher CPMs.

Wold also turns to the company’s liquidity situation, adding: Not only did NCMI have enough cash to get through the end of the year and into January (with LLC money + extra revolver capacity + the loan Inc.), the business will begin to benefit from the cash flow inflow on stronger 4Q21 seasonality and the monetization of upfront ad engagements.

Based on those comments, Wold gives NCMI stock a Buy rating, and his $6 price target suggests he has about 119% room to maneuver this year. (To see Wolds’ track record, Click here)

Wall Street seems to agree with Wold’s view here, as the stock has 4 positive reviews to back up its Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $2.74 and have an average price target of $5.38, suggesting gains of around 96% for 2022. (See NMCI stock predictions on TipRanks)

LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI)

Next up is loanDepot, an origination-to-sale lending platform focused on residential mortgage products, with a multi-channel go-to-market strategy that utilizes both a direct brand presence as well as varied partnerships. .

LoanDepot is relatively new to the public markets, having only held its IPO in February last year. The company, however, has been rocked by issues since its IPO. First, the company operates in a highly competitive niche, that of non-bank retail mortgages; Second, LoanDepot has been forced to face several lawsuits over the past few months involving allegations of business fraud and employee discrimination. All of this put some big headwinds in the company’s way.

However, the company has strengths that allow it to meet the challenges. For starters, the company’s most recent fiscal report, for 3Q21, showed the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year market share growth, as its share rose 46% to 3.5 %. Additionally, the company reported $923.8 million in revenue. While that figure is down from $1.36 billion in the year-ago quarter, it was up 18% from the second quarter. EPS did even better, rising from 7 cents in Q2 to 40 cents in Q3. loanDepot said it had $506 million in cash at the end of the third quarter, a value that has been growing steadily since the end of December 2020.

Revenues and earnings, along with strong cash, all combined to give the company the confidence to sustain the dividend. LDI’s most recent statement was 8 cents per share, its third straight at that level. With an annualized payout of 32 cents per common share, the company offers a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Piper Sandler 5-Star Analyst Kevin Barker takes a bullish stance on LDI, writing: In our view, LDI appears better positioned to weather the current rate cycle, which should allow the business to remain reasonably profitable despite a strong competetion. This should lead to downside protection via further book value growth, while an unexpected market turnaround (i.e. lower rates) could cause the stock to rise significantly.

Barker takes this optimistic position despite ongoing lawsuits. He doesn’t avoid this headwind, but he doesn’t see it as decisive at the moment. Barker writes of the lawsuits: We cannot ignore these allegations and we do not know if they are true. However, we believe the potential outcome of this lawsuit and potential regulatory action would be of limited impact.”

Overall, LDI earns an overweight (i.e. buy) rating from Barker and a price target of $8 that implies a 63% upside over the next 12 months. (To see Barkers’ track record, Click here)

Wall Street appears to largely agree with Barker, as LDI shares retain a strong consensus buy rating from analysts. There have been 8 recent reviews, including 6 purchases and 2 reservations. Meanwhile, the average stock price target of $10.19 implies an upside potential of around 108% from the trading price of $4.90. (See LDI stock forecast on TipRanks)

Warning: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the analysts featured. The Content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.