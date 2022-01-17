Tokyo stocks end higher on strong tech issues







This file photo from May 7, 2020 shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Shares in Tokyo ended higher on Monday on bargain hunting after the benchmark Nikkei fell to its lowest level in a month late last week, with the advance being led by technological problems. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average closed up 209.24 points, or 0.74%, from Friday at 28,333.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended up 9.05 points, or 0.46%, at 1,986.71. The US dollar was firm in the 114 yen range following a rise in US Treasury yields late last week. The Nikkei rebounded as investors clawed back battered stocks after the index fell Friday to its lowest closing level since Dec. 20. Semiconductor-related stocks rose after the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended its two-day losing streak on Friday. Other major advances were issues related to mining, rubber products and pulp and paper. Among chip-related issues, Taiyo Yuden rose 90 yen, or 1.4%, to 6,350 yen, while blue chip Tokyo Electron advanced 290 yen, or 0.4%, to 65,510 yen. Energy-related stocks attracted buyers after crude oil futures rose in New York late last week, with Inpex adding 34 yen, or 3.1%, to 1,123 yen, while that Idemitsu Kosan rose 10 yen, or 0.3%, to 3,150 yen. Meanwhile, some brokers said the Nikkei’s gains were limited given uncertainties over Japan’s surge in coronavirus infections. On Saturday, the country recorded around 25,700 new infections, almost reaching the record high of 25,992 recorded on August 20 last year. The government is considering declaring a quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures in addition to Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, a government source said Monday. Under the near-emergency, catering establishments in restricted areas are asked to shorten their opening hours and people are asked to refrain from crossing prefectural borders. Among restaurants, Torikizoku Holdings fell 33 yen, or 1.9%, to 1,740 yen, and Watami fell 7 yen, or 0.8%, to 867 yen. On the first section, declining shows outnumbered advances by 1,120 to 962, while 103 ended unchanged. Trading volume on the main section fell to 995.87 million shares from 1,408.15 million shares on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220117/p2g/00m/0bu/050000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos