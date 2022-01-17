Five things to know about new Credit Suisse Chairman Lehmann





Antonio Horta-Osorio speaks during the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting in central London, Britain February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth//File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jan 17 (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned on Monday following an investigation by the Swiss bank’s board into his personal conduct. He will be replaced by Axel Lehmann, who joined Credit Suisse’s board in October to lead its risk committee following a series of scandals. Read more Here are five facts about Lehmann. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register TRANSVERSE JOINERY Lehmann, 62, joined Credit Suisse’s board in October 2021 to head its risk committee. He left UBS (UBSG.S), the Swiss lender which has had a relatively better recent history than its long distance rival. Lehmann served on UBS’s board of directors from 2009 to 2015 before joining its executive ranks. In 2016, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of UBS, a position he held for two years before becoming Co-Chairman of Personal and Corporate Banking and Chairman of UBS Switzerland between 2018 and 2021. CAREER IN INSURANCE Prior to UBS, Lehmann had a 20-year career in the insurance industry, working briefly at Swiss Life before taking on a series of senior positions in Zurich (ZURN.S). He was managing director of the European and then North American activities of the insurer before becoming chief risk officer of Zurich between 2009 and 2015. DIGITAL DEVELOPER Lehmann has been recruited by Credit Suisse to get its risk management back on track, but his interest in digital could also be exploited by the bank. While at UBS, he helped establish “digital factories” in Zurich to develop and deploy new online platforms for clients around the world. He also announced early last year that UBS was to close one in five bank branches in Switzerland as the pandemic shifted the acceleration to online banking. SWISS NATIONAL Lehmann is a Swiss citizen, which means the lender is breaking the tradition of its chief executive or chairman being a foreign national, since CEO Thomas Gottstein is also from Switzerland. Lehmann is an adjunct professor at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland where he also obtained his doctorate. STRATEGY Lehmann said he is unlikely to ask the bank to change the turnaround course set by Horta-Osorio or Gottstein. “The strategy is not up for discussion,” Lehmann told Reuters on Monday, adding that Gottstein was “absolutely central” to the bank. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Susan Fenton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/five-things-know-about-credit-suisses-new-chairman-lehmann-2022-01-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos