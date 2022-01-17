Is the Stock Exchange open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022?





Martin Luther King Jr. was the American civil rights leader and an icon famous for his “I have a dream” speech. Such was Dr. King’s legacy, a federal holiday is now observed on the third Monday in January, to coincide with his Jan. 15 birthday. However, the holiday is often not observed on that exact date, as is the case this year. Americans therefore have an opportunity to pause and remember Dr. King’s efforts to address racial inequality on January 17, 2022. As a result, some banks are closed on MLK Day, while some private businesses may also close, but are stock markets open on this federal holiday? US stock markets, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are the largest and second largest stock exchanges in the world, respectively. Their regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, while their doors are closed on weekends. Stock markets also traditionally close at 1 p.m. on early closing days, while bond markets close early at 2 p.m. However, stock markets are closed on Martin Luther Jr. Day 2022 because the day is a designated federal holiday, which means traders are currently enjoying a well-deserved three-day weekend. International Stock Exchange Trading Hours London Stock Exchange: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) local time, Monday through Friday Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday Shanghai Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange: 9:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday US federal holidays remaining The 1885 Congress decided that federal employees should have certain days off and therefore introduced US federal holidays to coincide with important days recognized and celebrated by Americans. Although private sector employees may not have the following days off, a federal holiday means that non-essential federal government offices are closed and banks, post offices and schools may also be closed. Martin Luther King Jr Day: Monday, January 17 President’s Day: Monday, February 21 Memorial Day: Monday, May 30 Juneteenth: Sunday, June 19 (Observed Monday, June 20) Independence Day: Monday, July 4 Labor Day: Monday, September 5 Indigenous Peoples Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 10 Veterans Day: Friday, November 11 Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 24 Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25 (Observed Monday, December 26)

