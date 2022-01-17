Five South West companies go public in 2021





Hundreds of millions of pounds were raised by listed South West companies in 2021, according to a new report. A total of five companies in the region announced initial public offerings (IPOs) or entry into the alternative investment market (AIM) last year. According to EY’s report, among the largest IPOs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were Exeter and Life Science REIT, a real estate investment trust focused on UK life science properties, which raised 350 million on AIM. Other South West companies that will float in 2021 include: Procook, a kitchenware company based in Gloucester, which raised 39.7 million from its IPO;

Tungsten West, the owner of Plymouth’s sprawling Hemerdon tungsten mine, which lifted 39m on AIM;

Bristol-based Devolver Digital INC, which raised 191 million in its AIM debut;

And Plymouth-based e-commerce company CMO Group, which raised 45 million on AIM. Nationally, London recorded the highest number of IPOs, with 121 – the highest since 2007 – raising total funds of 16.3 billion. EY’s latest market monitor, IPO Eye, revealed that the UK’s main market continued to see a strong flow of IPOs in the fourth quarter of the year, with 17 IPOs rising 1.9bn, topping 15 IPOs in Q3 (although Q3 proceeds were higher at 2.9bn). AIM also saw activity, with 29 additional IPOs in the fourth quarter raising $1 billion, bringing total funds raised through IPOs during the quarter across both markets to $2.9 billion. The financial services, real estate and software sectors contributed to the largest IPOs in the quarter. Follow-up activity fell slightly in the fourth quarter as existing issuers raised about $6.5 billion, bringing the annual total to more than $32.7 billion, as money raised from rights issues fell from the peaks seen. in 2020 and early 2021. Scott McCubbin, Head of IPO at EY UKI, said: “Last year was a banner year for the UK IPO market, with companies taking advantage of the open market to list in record number. Mr McCubbin, however, said the outlook for 2022 was “much less certain”, with inflationary pressures likely to drive interest rate hikes and a move towards more attractively yielding bond markets. He added: “Supply chain issues and lower consumer spending due to higher energy prices are also threatening market strength and could lead to a weaker stock market later in the year. year. Do you like this story? Why not sign up to receive the latest South West business news straight to your inbox.

