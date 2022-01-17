European stocks gain more than earnings; China adds stimulus





The DAX chart of the German stock price index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Staff Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – European stocks edged higher in early trading on Monday as investors focused on corporate earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. . Stock market movements in Asian trading were weak and economic data from China was mixed: industrial production recovered but retail sales beat expectations. China’s central bank unexpectedly eased policy by cutting rates on medium-term loans. Read more Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Analysts expect further policy easing as growth in the world’s second-largest economy showed signs of slowing after its rapid rebound from the COVID-19 crisis. As of 0856 GMT, the MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 50 countries, was up 0.1%. The European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% (.STOXX). US markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Expectations of central bank policy tightening to tackle persistent inflation mean stocks have generally struggled to make gains so far this year and investors are shifting from growth stocks to performance stocks. value. Investors are focused on corporate earnings, which will need to be strong to avoid further losses. Goldman Sachs (GS.N), BofA (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Netflix release their results this week. Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets, said she will look to see how the costs of rising prices and labor shortages have affected corporate earnings, as well as how companies will spend the money on their balance sheets. “One thing that was a very positive surprise for us last year, particularly towards the end of the year, was the strength of corporate margins,” Veitmane added. “Companies were able to pass higher costs on to the end consumer and that was really encouraging news for us. That’s exactly what we’re looking for this time around.” FED MEETING The US Federal Reserve meets on January 25-26 and investors expect a cycle of rate hikes to begin in March. Rate hikes tend to hurt riskier assets such as stocks. Speculators’ net bearish bets on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond futures hit their highest level since February 2020, just before the pandemic began, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission published on Friday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury hit a two-year high last week. The implied yield on futures rose to 1.85% early Monday. “Inflation is high, markets expect central banks to be much more aggressive and interest rates to rise, but what we are seeing is that the yield curve is not steepening” , said Veitmane of State Street. “What that means to me is that markets expect the up cycle to start faster but to be quite shallow, and I think that’s really critical for equity markets.” At 09:16 GMT, the US dollar index was down 0.1% on the day at 95.075, hanging on to its recent rally. The euro was at $1.1432. Ahead of the conclusion of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Tuesday, the dollar was up 0.2% against the yen at 114.435. Eurozone government bond yields rose slightly, with the German benchmark 10-year yield at -0.034% . Brent crude futures hit their highest level in more than three years as investors bet supply will remain tight amid tight production by major producers as global demand remains undisturbed by the variant of the Omicron coronavirus. Read more Bitcoin was a bit lower, around $42,850. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Assembly Pravin Char Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-1-pix-2022-01-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos