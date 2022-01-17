Business
Global stocks mixed after China interest rate cut
Stocks around the world were mixed after China cut interest rates in a bid to support its slowing economy.
US markets were closed for a holiday on Monday and trading activity around the world was expected to be light. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.7% and Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.1%. The pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4%.
The Chinese economy and central bank policy and what it means for global growth is a key driver of market sentiment, said Florian Ielpo, macro head at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
China is on a very different path from the rest of the world, that’s a stark difference, Ielpo said. We are worried about what is happening in China at the moment.
Other analysts saw the rate cuts in a more positive light. Chinese authorities are likely to step up their policy support, both monetary and fiscal, said Dong Chen, head of macroeconomic research for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management.
Investors are gearing up for another big week of US corporate earnings, with Goldman Sachs due out on Tuesday and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. Household names such as Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth are expected to report results on Wednesday, followed by American Airlines and Netflix on Thursday.
One of our key calls for 2022 is that banks will surprise on the upside, said Lale Akoner, market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.
More broadly, wages are rising, energy costs are still very high, so headline inflation will put pressure on margins. That will certainly show in revenue in 2022, Ms Akoner said. Large caps generally resist this better than small caps.
Unilever shares fell more than 6% after the consumer goods giant said over the weekend that it had approached GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer to buy their consumer healthcare joint venture. Its latest proposal valued the unit at $68.4 billion. UK-listed GlaxoSmithKline shares rose 5.5%.
Shares of Credit Suisse fell 1.5% after the bank’s chairman resigned following an investigation into his personal use of a business jet and breach of Covid-19 quarantine rules.
Chinese casino stocks surged after the Macau cabinet drafted a new licensing law that was softer than investors feared. Sands China rose 15%, Wynn Macau gained 12% and Galaxy Entertainment Group gained 7%. Leading Chinese developer Country Garden fell 8%, down for a fourth day as turmoil in the country’s property market continued.
Bitcoin fell 1.2% from its 5 p.m. level on Friday and traded at around $42,800. It was down 38% from the all-time high reached in November.
Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.
