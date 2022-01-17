China shields bulls from virus woes





Asian stocks are trading mixed on concerns over rate cuts in China, data beat Omicron fears.

Tokyo in Japan is ready to step up virus-led activity checks, Beijing lifts barriers to entry.

PBOC slashes 1-year MLF, China’s Q4 GDP was bullish, but retail sales fell in December.

China NBS Head cites strong downward pressure on the economy. Asian markets break away from S&P 500 futures while climbing higher early Monday. The reason could be China-related, as data from the regional leader and comments from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), along with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) rate cut, suggest new money policies easy. Even so, virus concerns and fears of a faster Fed rate hike are challenging equity bulls. That said, the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity index fell 0.30% while the Japanese Nikkei rose 0.80% at press time. That said, Australia’s ASX 200 is posting intraday gains of 0.30%, but New Zealand’s NZX 50 is down 0.10% at the latest. Moreover, Chinese stocks are mostly up while Hang Seng posts slight losses amid geopolitical concerns and fears of another financial market crisis due to China-linked companies listed in Hong Kong. Of note, the PBOC cut the 1-year Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) rate by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.85% before China’s fourth-quarter GDP picked up. at 4.0% vs. 3.6% expected and 4.9% from previous readings. Following the data release, NBS chief Ning Jizhe said there was room for monetary policy to support growth while citing risks of strong downward pressures on the economy. Speaking of the virus, Beijing in China is tightening the rule for entering the capital after a jump in covid cases while Japan is also discussing increased virus-related restrictions for Tokyo on witnessing more than 20 000 daily infections for the third consecutive day. Amid these games, South Korea’s KOSPI drops more than 1.0% as North Korea fired another ballistic missile while Indonesia’s IDX Composite fell 0.60% on weaker trade figures from Indonesia. Meanwhile, India’s BSE Sensex remains undecided around 61,270. On a broader front, S&P 500 futures are posting intraday losses of 0.15% while US 10 yields rose 8.4 basis points (bps) to start a four-day downtrend while closing at 1.793% on Friday. Next, major central bankers and leading data are likely to entertain investors in the current week. However, particular attention will be paid to virus updates and concerns about the Fed’s rate hike.

