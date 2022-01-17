Hydrogen specialist CPH2 announces its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange





Monday, January 17, 2022 11:12 a.m. Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) has announced its intention to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The UK-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company intends to rise through a placement of new ordinary shares upon admission. Cenkos Securities (Cenkos) has been appointed appointed advisor and sole broker to CPH2 during the admissions process, which it expects to complete within the next three weeks CPH2 designs and builds hydrogen production units and focuses on the commercial production of green hydrogen in a safe and sustainable way. It hopes to take advantage of Downing Streets ambitions to reach 5GW of hydrogen power by the end of the decade as part of its net zero 2050 plans, and wants to tap into a fast-growing market across the continent. The development of the hydrogen economy is expected to lead to a 650-fold increase in European demand for electrolyzers by 2030, with the EU electrolysis capacity target equivalent to 40 GW. This requires investments of up to 47 billion in electrolyzers, producing 10 million tons per year of renewable hydrogen. CPH2 is best known for the development of its membrane-less electrolyser, which reduces the risk of breakdown and downtime for maintenance reasons and reduces production costs, as degradation problems involving the membrane are avoided. The design challenged the market view that mixed gases should be avoided for safety reasons by removing all potential sources of combustion including heat, dynamic pressure fluctuations and friction, separation of next gas then using cryogenic separation. CPH2 aims to become a globally recognized and highly profitable designer, manufacturer and licensor of its membraneless technology, and targets 4 GW production capacity by 2030. Chief Executive John Duffy said: We are delighted to announce our placement and admissions proposal to AIM, to support the rapid growth of CPH2. Hydrogen is at the heart of government strategies to decarbonize the economy. This transition to net zero changes the way electricity is generated, stored and managed. We aim to be at the forefront of technology enabling this transition. Read more Energy operators strive to incorporate 20% hydrogen into the regular gas grid from 2023

