Stocks mixed as Beijing adds stimulus, Brent surges past 2021 high
The Chinese central bank also surprised by lowering certain key rates by 10 basis points
Visitors look at a quotation board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, October 11, 2018/ Reuters
Stock markets were choppy on Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the dampening effect of coronavirus-related restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to ease monetary policy again.
A U.S. holiday reduced trading, but that didn’t stop Treasury futures from continuing to fall and Brent crude from hitting a three-year high of $86.71 a barrel.
Worryingly for the world’s second-largest economy, retail sales rose just 1.7% year-on-year in December, missing forecasts of a 3.7% rise.
Industrial production fared better and the economy as a whole grew slightly above forecast at 4.0% in the fourth quarter.
The Chinese central bank also surprised by lowering certain key rates by 10 basis points.
“The reduction was larger than expected, suggesting authorities have become more concerned about the weak economy,” said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privée in Hong Kong.
“The latter (Omicron’s risks) will only start to be fully reflected in the combined January-February data, as the most severe lockdowns started in late December.”
The easing appeared to help Chinese blue chips, which edged up 0.9% in the wake of the data.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei rebounded 0.8% after losing 1.2% last week.
Nasdaq futures fell another 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged up 0.4% and FTSE futures were flat.
The main feature of the market recently has been a rotation towards value stocks and away from growth, especially technology. The S&P 500 information technology sector, which makes up nearly 29% of the index, has lost 5.5% this year.
With valuations still elevated, earnings will need to be strong to stop further losses. According to Refinitiv IBES, overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to climb 23.1% this season, while the tech sector is expected to rise 15.6%.
Companies reporting this week include Goldman Sachs, BofA, Morgan Stanley and Netflix.
The market will be spared speeches from US Federal Reserve officials this week ahead of their Jan. 25-26 policy meeting, but there have been more than enough hawkish comments to see the market almost fully price in a first rate hike. for March and rates of 1.0% by the end of the year.
There has also been talk that the Fed will start shrinking its balance sheet sooner than expected, draining some of the excess liquidity from global markets.
Yields on 10-year Treasury bills in cash hit their highest level in a year at 1.8% last week, while the implied yield on futures jumped to 1.86% on Monday.
A Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting this week will be worth watching as it revises its outlook for growth and inflation, while sources told Reuters policymakers are debating when to which they could start telegraphing a possible rise in interest rates.
While a move is unlikely this year, financial markets may be underestimating its willingness to phase out its once sweeping stimulus package.
This is one of the reasons the yen rallied, with the dollar falling 1.2% last week. On Monday, the dollar had regained ground to 114.45 yen, still well above major chart support at 112.52.
The euro was a little lower at $1.1414, while rising bond yields helped the dollar index climb to 95.258 and break away from a 10-week low of 94.626 hit on Friday.
“We continue to believe the greenback will strengthen again before long, as we expect strong cyclical price pressures in the US to mean the Fed tightens further and for longer than investors expect. are currently discounting it,” said Joseph Marlow, an economist at Capital Economics.
They see Fed rates going over 2.5% while the market has been forecasting a peak around 1.75-2.0%.
Higher rate risk kept gold non-performing at $1,816 an ounce, while industrial and energy resources benefited from resilient demand and limited supply.
Oil prices have climbed for four straight weeks and demand is such that physical barrels of oil are changing hands at near-record premiums.
Brent added another 13 cents to $86.19 a barrel, after rising above the 2021 high at $86.70. The 2018 peak is at $86.74, and a break would take it to highs last seen in 2014. U.S. crude also firmed 35 cents to $84.17.
