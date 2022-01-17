Morning Auction: I’m Concerned About Rate Hikes





A look at Danilo Masoni’s day ahead. Global markets had a turbulent start to the year, with the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States beginning to boost global equity valuations and leaving investors wondering how long the uptrend would continue. Talk of the Federal Reserve turning off the spigot of massive stimulus is here to stay, but with earnings season kicking off on Wall Street, risk sentiment could find some solace as companies signal increases double-digit profits. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register And for the week ahead, investors will also be spared hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials now in blackout mode ahead of a Jan. 26 policy meeting. S&P 500 earnings are expected to have increased by 23.1% in the last three months of 2021 and STOXX 600 earnings are expected to increase by 48.5%. Still, the bar is set high and management teams may find it harder to please markets accustomed to skyrocketing corporate growth. Shares of most major Wall Street banks fell on disappointing numbers last week, leading to two straight weekly losses for the main US equity benchmark (.SPX). Today will be quieter as Wall Street is closed for Martin Luther King Day. Meanwhile, European index futures showed modest gains at the open. In Asia, China’s central bank unexpectedly cut borrowing costs on its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020 to cushion an economic slowdown. read more And Chinese equities rose. Finally, Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned following an internal investigation into his personal conduct, raising questions about the troubled lender’s new strategy. read more Its shares rose 2% before the cash market opened. instantaneous Key developments that should further guide markets on Monday: Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register China’s economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump, but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter due to weak consumption and a slowdown in real estate

GlaxoSmithKline has rejected a £50bn bid from Unilever for its consumer goods arm, saying it is undervaluing the business

ECB speaker: President Christine Lagarde

Davos WEF kicks off

EU finance ministers meet

German Foreign Minister Baerbock visits Ukraine

UK Rightmove House January prices

