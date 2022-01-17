‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary sees just 9% return for stocks this year as markets return to normal





Kevin O’Leary. Andrew Burton/Getty Images After a strong 2021, equity investors could be looking at returns of just 9% in 2022, according to “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary. A common trend across major U.S. indexes last year was for stocks to hit record high after record high as investors seemed indifferent to rising inflation. Corporate earnings have largely boomed. What’s more, low interest rates also pushed investors to seek returns in equities rather than low-yielding bonds. “The hallmark of this year (2021) was not volatility, although it was horrible in terms of the pandemic and other issues,” said the O’Leary Funds boss, nicknamed ‘Mr. Wonderful’ , in one CNBC “Halftime Report” Interview Friday. “But more normal markets are here now, and we’re going to have some volatility.” The S&P 500 is up 23% and the Nasdaq 21% over the past year. But gains of more than 20% this year are unlikely, O’Leary said. He said investors can expect 8% earnings growth and 1% dividend growth. “So you’re looking at a 9% year,” he added. Investor forecast comes after US consumer price index jumped 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982. The widely watched inflation index rose 0.5% from November, beating forecasts. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of skilled workers in the labor market have driven up prices and eroded the purchasing power of individuals and businesses. Tech names are known to be particularly sensitive to rising prices. Indeed, rising interest rates and the resulting rise in bond yields are making tech stocks less attractive. “No one thinks it’s sustainable, but it’s still scary to see it,” O’Leary said of inflation. “So that’s also going to scare stocks a bit, especially tech. And you see that showing up in these flat-to-low Nasdaq days.” The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already down 4.3% year-to-date as Fed officials plan to move faster than expected to tackle the highest inflation since the 1980s This caused panic among some investors. “But the growth inherent in these companies is still there. Nothing has really changed. And so, I think it will work out,” the famed investor said. O’Leary also said he expects a higher rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, a gauge to help gauge the level of investor nervousness. “I’m looking for moderate returns with a much bigger rise in the VIX,” he said, adding that market participants should get used to it. Historically, if the VIX is above 20, that is when fear enters the market. This is a sign of a high risk environment. the A lot of noise Last closed at 7:19 p.m. Friday, but that’s a far cry from highs above 70 at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. O’Leary’s advice to investors is to ride out volatility and keep allocating to equities “because there’s really nothing else you can do if you want to beat inflation.” Read more: A player who earns up to $148 a day in a play-to-win game explains how to fit in and lists the top 10 metaverses releasing titles in 2022 that he says will have the highest earning potential and be fun to play.

