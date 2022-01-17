Business
First Tellurium Announces IPO in Frankfurt
Vancouver BC, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL), (OTC: GODYF), (XFRA: G1J.F) (the Company or First Tellurium), is pleased to announce that its common stock has been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the stock symbol (G1J.F) The common shares of the Company will henceforth be interlisted on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), The OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).
This cross listing is an important step for the company, it opens up the possibility of investment by institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors.
Interest and demand for Tellurium is global, explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. This new listing in Frankfurt will make our company known to new investors and potential customers throughout Europe. Going green, is also a global expression, there is no doubt that tellurium has an important role to play in this goal, from solar panels to semiconductors and new battery technologies, tellurium finds its place.
Continuing its corporate outreach initiatives through 2022, First Tellurium has engaged the consulting and media advisory services of GRA Enterprises LLC. GRA was hired for an additional term of 6 months at a fee of US$50,000. GRA is located at 55 Dorothea Terrace in Belleview NJ. Contact Gerald Adams, 973.277.7674. Additionally, the company has engaged Stephan Lindam of Germany-based Aktiencheck.de AG for the sum of €50,000 to help raise awareness of the company with a focus on Europe, contact [email protected] .of.
What is tellurium (AT)
Tellurium is a natural element present in the earth’s crust, but it is extremely rare. The greatest use of tellurium (Te) over the last decade or more has been in the manufacture of thin-film photovoltaic solar panels. Tellurium, along with cadmium, is an essential component of the thin photovoltaic layer that generates electricity from solar radiation.
Increasingly used in thermoelectric devices, especially solar panels. Tellurium is also used in the vulcanization of rubber, percussion caps, battery plate protectors, and electrical resistors.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Telluriums unique business model is to generate value and revenue through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.
Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver, copper, tungsten) Deer Horn project in British Columbia and the Klondike tellurium and gold property in Colorado anchor a diverse search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs , governments and major metal buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.
First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set forth in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of Free, Prior and Informed Consent.
For more information, please visit https://firsttellurium.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Tyrone Docherty
For more information, please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory departments accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it deems appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements may prove to be inaccurate, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated future events.
