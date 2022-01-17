Russia’s Gazprom did not plan gas exports to Europe in February via the Yamal pipeline

A worker lifts a bottle at a gas compressor station of the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it had reserved no capacity to pump gas to Europe through the Yamal pipeline next month, pointing to a sharp drop Russian exports to the region so far this year. .

Gazprom said Russian gas exports via pipeline fell 41% from a year ago in January, underscoring the impact of a reversal of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which typically pumps Russian gas to the Europe, from Germany to Poland.

Data from German network operator Gascade showed it happening on Monday for the 28th day in a row.

Although the Kremlin-controlled group has not reserved any capacity through the pipeline for February, that could change as it is able to participate in daily auctions.

The link has been operating in reverse mode since December 21, helping to push up gas prices, although these fell on Monday on strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes and higher wind power generation . Read more

Russian commodity exports have been in the spotlight in recent months amid a broader standoff with the West over Ukraine. Moscow has started talks with the United States and NATO in a bid to prevent Ukraine from joining the bloc.

Russia has also been accused by some politicians and pundits of deliberately withholding gas exports in order to gain German and European Union permission for its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built to bypass Ukraine.

Russia denies any attack plan against Ukraine and says it meets all contractual obligations on gas exports.

It is unclear when the Yanal-Europe pipeline will return to normal. A source close to Gazprom said the Kremlin-controlled company is expected to switch streams at some point this month as Gazprom has paid for westbound volumes for January. Read more

High gas prices are a major problem for European governments, utilities and consumers, with some businesses forced out of business by last year’s rapidly rising costs.

The UK contract for February delivery was down 10.00 pence to 200.00 pence per therm at 11:47 GMT, while the Dutch March contract was down 5.78 euros to 80.50 euros per megawatt hour ( MWh).

The Dutch contract for the first month fell by 1.95 euros to 81.40 euros/MWh.

CONTRACTS

The Yamal-Europe pipeline typically accounts for about one-sixth of Russia’s annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey. Read more

Reverse flows on Monday were around 7 million kWh/h, the same as the weekend and last week, and are expected to remain reversed until the early hours of Tuesday, Mallnow metering point data showed at the German-Polish border. .

Gazprom has not reserved any gas transit capacity for February via road, according to the results of monthly auctions.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reiterated on Saturday that Russia is ready to supply more gas to Europe, but only if there are new long-term contracts.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route to Europe, stood at 286,970 megawatt hours (MWh) on Monday.

That was stable compared to nominations seen so far in 2022, but well below levels of more than 900,000 MWh recorded in early December, according to data from Slovakian pipeline operator Eustream.

Gazprom has not reserved gas transit capacity for exports for February via two other crossing points to Ukraine, although some 11.14 million m3/day of capacity via Velke Kapusany has been reserved for gas Russian for next month.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Oksana Kobzeva, Maria Kiselyova, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maxim Rodionov in Moscow; additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alexander Smith

