Asias First Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Fund: Key Things to Know





Asia’s first cryptocurrency ETF is about to launch in India Cryptocurrency and its allied industries have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year, and many hope they will continue to post strong, albeit volatile, growth this year as well. New investors seem to be the biggest supporters of the digital asset industry and companies offering these services are doing everything possible to appeal to this segment of investors. Many of them offer lucrative ways to exploit investors in the country. In this direction, Asia’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to launch in India soon. Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC, a joint venture between Mumbai-based Cosmea Financial Holdings and Hyderabad-based Kling Trading India, has signed a MoU with international arm of BSE India INX to develop asset-based products digital in India. By the end of this fiscal year, this service is expected to be available at GIFT City, a central business hub in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The key things to know An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other asset. But it can be traded on the stock exchange in the same way as a common stock. Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC is a 50/50 joint venture between Cosmea Financial Holdings, which is sponsored by Sam Ghosh, and Kling Trading India. ETFs like the one offered by Torus Kling Blockchain and Kling Trading track cryptocurrency returns without being directly invested in virtual coins. This ETF is expected to launch in a sandbox environment, which will help live-test the products for emerging risks and correct them before they can affect large numbers of investors. Once the ETF obtains regulatory approvals, including from the regulator GIFT International Financial Services Center (IFSCA), Indian investors will be able to invest in it using the Liberalized Funds Transfer System (LRS) route of the RBI. The exchange has already applied for IFSCA approval. ETFs are said to allow trading through regular investment accounts, bypassing the risks associated with cryptocurrency exchanges. Torus Kling Blockchain is targeting $1 billion in assets within the first two years of service launch.

